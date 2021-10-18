
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Local companies are planning to raise workers' salary next year — survey
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 6:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Local companies are planning to raise workers' salary next year â€” survey
Commuters are seen queueing in this October 1, 2020 photo.
The STAR / Edd Gumban
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local employees are set to bag wage increases next year as companies continue to recover from the pandemic and invest in retaining talent, a new survey released Monday found.



A survey of 1,405 companies in Asia Pacific between April and June this year by insurance broker Willis Towers Watson showed employers in the Philippines plan to give workers salary hike of 5.6% on average next year, slightly bigger than 5% average wage increase that employees received this year.



The planned pay hike of Philippine companies for next year is also bigger than the projected average salary increase of 5.3% for the entire Asia Pacific, which is forecast to see the highest salary increases in 2022 among regions.



At home, Willis said employers may still tweak the size of salary increases for next year depending on how the economy would perform as the health crisis drags on. But survey results showed 98.1% of Philippine companies polled are expecting to proceed with their regular salary review in 2022.



“Companies are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to compensation planning. On the one hand, employers need to continue effectively managing fixed costs as they rebound from the pandemic. On the other hand, companies recognize they need to boost compensation, especially in sectors where there may be a manpower crunch,” Chantal Querubin, a consultant at Willis, said.



“This situation has driven organizations to explore alternative options to fixed pay increases, including sign-on, retention bonuses, functional and skill premiums, mid-year adjustments or pay increases,” Querubin added.



The Duterte administration enacted the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law in a bid to help pandemic-hit companies recovery by reducing corporate income tax rate (CIT) while slowly dismantling their tax perks. With CREATE, the government is hoping that companies will use their tax savings to stay afloat and hire more people.



But it seems CREATE is not fulfilling its promise as millions remain jobless in the country while companies are not using their savings to recruit more talent. Government data showed there were 3.88 million people who were either unemployed or out of business in the Philippines in August, up from 3.07 million in July.



According to Willis, employers are instead investing their resources in making their compensation packages more competitive to hold on to their top talents. Survey results showed 5.3% of Philippine companies plan to maintain their headcount in the next 12 months, while 25.8% said they might hire more people in functions such as sales, information technology and engineering.



Meanwhile, 8.9% are planning to let go some of their workers “largely due to the negative impact of the pandemic on their businesses,” Willis reported.



On business outlook, close to 51% of local companies expect to meet their business targets while 43.8% expect to beat their goals this year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlos Chan: From Manila to China to the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
First time visitors to a foreign country usually buy the customary ref magnet, but Carlos Chan, the low-key taipan behind the iconic Oishi snack foods brand and the country’s Special Envoy to China, would buy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Red to green
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After being in the red through most of the year, the Philippine stock market finally turned green.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MPTC bullish on parking venture
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is betting big on the parking business, with plans to bolster its portfolio of managed parking space.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Economic momentum to return in Q4&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Economic momentum to return in Q4’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to pick up its economic momentum in the last quarter of the year as restrictions are eased, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine power demand to breach pre-pandemic levels in 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 The Philippine power sector is seen to have an eventful 2022, with demand projected to breach pre-pandemic levels amid the upcoming national elections and the further reopening of the economy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Synergy Grid slashes FOO offer price by 32%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Synergy Grid slashes FOO offer price by 32%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Synergy Grid & Development Phils. Inc. slashed by 32% the maximum offer price for its upcoming share sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No rate adjustments for the rest of 2021 &mdash; Diokno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No rate adjustments for the rest of 2021 — Diokno


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is firm that there will be no policy rate adjustments this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hopes for a cleaner future have been fired by pledges from top coal consumer China and other countries to go carbon neutral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China growth slides to 4.9% in third quarter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China growth slides to 4.9% in third quarter


                              

                                                                  By Beiyi Seow |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
China's economic growth tumbled more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ names Megawide execs in alleged Anti-Dummy Law violation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ names Megawide execs in alleged Anti-Dummy Law violation


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The market wasn’t so much in the mood for nuance though, and the stock dropped over 8% on the news.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with