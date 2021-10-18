
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
DPWH to speed up ROW delivery for NLEX Connector
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has committed to fast-track the right-of-way delivery for the NLEX Connector to allow motorists to benefit soon from the project seen to ease travel and support economic growth.



NLEX Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., is  accelerating the construction of the NLEX Connector, with plans to complete the first five-kilometer section of the project in the first quarter of next year.



“This new expressway will greatly benefit the public. We will continue our efforts to deliver the right of way needed for the NLEX Connector as we target to complete this in the first quarter of next year,” newly installed DPWH Acting Secretary Roger Mercado said.



The NLEX Connector is an eight-kilometer elevated expressway aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving mobility within Metro Manila.



NLEX has allotted P23 billion for the infrastructure development.



The first five-kilometer section of the expressway, which is now halfway complete according to NLEX, traverses Caloocan Interchange in C3/5th Avenue to España Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila.



The next three-kilometer section, meanwhile, spans from España Interchange up to the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila.



While the NLEX Connector España Section is progressing, NLEX targets to start the construction of the next three-kilometer elevated section within the year.



Once completed, the new elevated road is expected to serve around 35,000 motorists daily.



It is likewise seen as a viable 24/7 route for truckers delivering goods between north and south of Metro Manila.



NLEX has been utilizing modern construction technology that will increase efficiency and boost productivity to accelerate the construction of the project.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

