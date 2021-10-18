
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
GOCC dividends decline 66% to P53 billion in 9 months
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With only three months left in the year, dividends remitted by state-run firms to the government barely reached a third of what they contributed to national coffers in 2020.



According to the Department of Finance (DOF), government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) handed over P53.1 billion in dividends from January to September, down 66 percent from the P157 billion infused to the Bureau of the Treasury last year.



The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) accounted for around 30 percent of total at P15.9 billion, followed by the National Transmission Corp. with P8.32 billion and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) with P7.1 billion.



Likewise, the Treasury obtained dividends worth P6 billion from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and P3.76 billion from the Philippine Ports Authority. It also collected P1.72 billion from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, as well as P1.7 billion from the Philippine Reclamation Authority.



The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority added P1.21 billion to the government’s resources, based on records from the DOF. On the other hand, the Philippine National Oil Co. remitted P1 billion, while the National Power Corp. chipped in P900 million.



Some GOCCs like PAGCOR expect their dividends to the government to drop, as revenues also decline due to business restrictions placed by authorities.



PAGCOR, for instance, posted a more than 82 percent plunge in its net income to P1.55 billion last year from P8.84 billion in 2019 and projects its financials to only recover by next year once border controls  are lifted.



Under Republic Act 7656, GOCCs are mandated to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the government.



In 2020, GOCCs doubled the dividends they remitted to the Treasury to a record P156.97 billion from P69.17 billion in 2019, inclusive of forgone dividends. Over a fourth, at P119.1 billion, was used by the government to finance its social amelioration program.



According to the DOF, just 10 state-owned firms contributed at least 87 percent of the dividends. The BSP and PDIC posted the largest shares at P40.53 billion and P17.98 billion, respectively.



The DOF, for its part, plans to sustain its measures on instilling fiscal discipline among GOCCs to make sure that they deliver their commitments under the law.



Further, the agency took in the web-based GOCC Debt Recording and Management System, as it demanded GOCCs to report on time their financial obligations.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DOF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 On parrots and leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man entered a pet shop, wanting to buy a parrot. The shop owner pointed out three identical parrots on a perch and said, “The parrot to the left costs $500.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP chief cites advantages of open finance framework
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP chief cites advantages of open finance framework


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The implementation of an open finance framework may lead to the introduction of more customer-centric financial products in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The country’s sources of hope
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A bigger share in national taxes should go to local governments, said the Supreme Court in the now-famous Mandanas ruling, which would take effect in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Changing the way we do things
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In its Mobility Report released last June, information and communication technology provider Ericsson estimates close to 580 million 5G subscriptions around the world by the end of 2021 and sees 5G subscription uptake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRMC gets safety seal for LRT-1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRMC gets safety seal for LRT-1


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator of LRT-1, has received the safety seal for its train stations and depot from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Red to green
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After being in the red through most of the year, the Philippine stock market finally turned green.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Voting for our values
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A good Catholic gets involved in politics, Pope Francis once said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MPTC bullish on parking venture
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is betting big on the parking business, with plans to bolster its portfolio of managed parking space.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlos Chan: From Manila to China to the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
First time visitors to a foreign country usually buy the customary ref magnet, but Carlos Chan, the low-key taipan behind the iconic Oishi snack foods brand and the country’s Special Envoy to China, would buy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine power demand to breach pre-pandemic levels in 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 The Philippine power sector is seen to have an eventful 2022, with demand projected to breach pre-pandemic levels amid the upcoming national elections and the further reopening of the economy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with