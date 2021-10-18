
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
PHilMech distributes farm machines in Nueva Ecija
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) has distributed P317.7 million worth of farm machines to farmers in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija as part of the mechanization component of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).



In a statement, PHilMech said the farm machines were distributed to 150 farmers cooperatives and associations (FCAs) in the province.



Among the distributed machines include 80 four-wheel tractors; 30 hand tractors; one PTO drive disc plow; one precision seeder; three walk-behind transplanter; seven riding type transplanter; 98 combine harvester; one single pass rice mill; and two multi-pass rice mills.



“We were able to distribute nationwide 14,838 units of various farm machines and facilities under the 2019 and 2020 funds of the RCEF-Mechanization Program,”PHilMech executive director Baldwin Jallorina said.



“Besides this, we were able to add 932 units of various machines from the excess funds generated through competitive bidding,” Jallorina said.



Jallorina said the scheduled distribution in Nueva Ecija is the first for the farm machines under the 2021 budget of the RCEF.



The agency continues to experience delays in the distribution of farm machines, with some of the farm machines procured in 2019 and 2020 have yet to be distributed.



“We will complete all deliveries for 2019 and 2020 before the end of this month,” Jallorina said.



While the agency hopes to distribute all the machines intended for 2021 within the year, Jallorina said some of the distribution may be carried over to next year and this  is expected to be completed by the first quarter at the latest.



Under the Rice Tariffication Law or RA 11203, P10 billion will be allocated annually to the RCEF from 2019 to 2024, P5 billion of which will be used for the distribution of farm machines at no cost to qualified farmer cooperatives and associations.



PHilmech aims to advance the bidding for farm machines to be covered by the 2022 budget for the RCEF’s mechanization component.



The early procurement of machines will allow the agency to seamlessly distribute the technologies next year, PHilMech said.      


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

