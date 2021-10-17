SM Prime opens first mall in Camarines Norte

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed property developer of the Sy Group, opened its first mall in Camarines Norte, marking its third in the Bicol region.

SM City Daet will add 47,000 square meters of gross floor area (GFA) to its mall portfolio.

Situated along Barangay Lag-on, SM City Daet will have three levels of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations that are set to bring new flavors and colors in the Bicol Region.

SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said the opening of SM City Daet marks another milestone for SM Prime as it continues to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that the opening of this mall, with safety protocols in place, will provide convenience, comfort and entertainment to our fellow Bicolanos in Camarines Norte,” Lim said.

SM City Daet opened with more than 70 percent of space lease awarded.

SM Cinema and other amusement centers will be open to the public once allowed to operate by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

SM Prime has at least 76 malls in the Philippines and seven malls in China.