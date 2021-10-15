PSEi hits fresh 9-month high as virus cases decline

MANILA, Philippines — Local equities continued their climb on Friday to hit their highest level in nine months as declining infections boost hopes for further easing of pandemic lockdowns.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) capped the week with 0.42% gains to close at 7,213.46. This was the local bourse’s strongest finish since closing at 7,238.46 on January 15.

The broader All-Shares index went up 0.11%.

Among the six sub-indices, only holding firms ended in the red after shedding 0.03%. The mining & oil counter led the pack of winners with 2.08% gains, followed by services (1.07%), financials (0.68%), property (0.27%) and industrial (0.08%).

This week, investors cheered the news of more-relaxed mobility curbs as the Philippines’ virus caseloads go down while vaccination picks up pace. From October 16 to 31, Metro Manila will transition to more-relaxed Alert Level 3 restriction. At the same time, movement restrictions will be loosened for vaccinated individuals.

OCTA Research, an independent panel of experts, said Thursday that cities in the capital region are now at "moderate risk" from COVID-19.

The government, meanwhile, reported it has inoculated at least 80% of Metro Manila’s population. The Philippines on Friday started the pilot COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions, with a target to vaccinate an estimated 1.2 million children with comorbidities.

But the question of whether PSEi could sustain this uptrend hangs. Luis Limlingan, head of sales at brokerage Regina Capital, said that the market could maintain this movement if infections remain under control while the country inches closer to herd immunity.

April Lee-Tan, head of research at COL Financial, agreed with Limlingan.

"I don't know how long, but I have been vocal about my views that I think we deserve to trade above 7,000 due to several factors led by a more sustainable reopening of the economy and growing interest in ASEAN which has lagged behind developed markets and is still cheap in terms of valuation," Tan said in a Viber message.

Local equities tracked an upbeat mood in other Asian markets on optimism for corporate earnings after a strong start to the reporting season, while traders cheered better-than-expected data indicating the US recovery remains on track despite inflation concerns and the imminent end to cheap cash.

The S&P 500 on Wall Street had its best day since March, while the Dow and Nasdaq also saw big gains.

Asia followed suit, with Tokyo up 1.8 percent and Taipei more than two percent higher. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok also rose.

Hong Kong jumped more than one percent, having reopened after two days off, though Jakarta and Wellington dipped.

At home, foreign investors bought P274.5 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 1.22 billion shares, valued at P10.56 billion, were traded on Friday.