Asian Banking & Finance cites BDO’s unwavering service
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Singapore-based publication Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) has commended BDO Unibank for its resourcefulness in delivering its services to clients and communities even at the height of the pandemic environment.



At the recently held Asian Banking and Finance Wholesale and Retail Banking Awards 2021, BDO was awarded with the Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year (Philippines) for the bank’s webinar series Market Sense. Its subsidiary, BDO Private Bank, won Wealth Management Platform of the Year (Philippines) and its corporate social responsibility arm, BDO Foundation, won the COVID Management Initiative of the Year (Philippines).



“Financial institutions that didn’t back down from the challenge and have adapted amidst the crisis have proved to be on the top of the industry,” said Tim Charlton, ABF magazine publisher. “ABF awards aim to recognise these exceptional firms and challenge them to provide top-tier products and services to their clients as we continue to move forward into the new normal.”



Due to the limitations caused by the pandemic, BDO’s Trust and Investments Group has been continuously guiding investors and clients on market developments using the digital platform.



It introduced the six-episode monthly webinar Market Sense, wherein investors and clients received tips from invited experts on how to position their investments especially in this unprecedented time.



Since 2003, wealthy clients have asked BDO Private Bank to plan and manage the value of their assets, not just for themselves but also for their successors and heirs. They benefit from the bank’s customized investment strategies that help them achieve their goals, address their unique circumstances, and earn returns amid ever-changing market conditions.



Clients also benefit from BDO Private Bank’s experienced relationship managers and open architecture platform, which allows them access to both domestic and offshore products and services for diversification and optimal financial flexibility.



“Our aim is to offer clients more and better investment opportunities, more information on which to base their decisions, and personal contact with advisors who have the knowledge and expertise to guide them through their investment goals and estate planning objectives,” said Albert Yeo, president of BDO Private Bank.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

