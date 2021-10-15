Philippine foreign debt rises 18% to $98.5 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s external debt swelled nearly 18 percent to $98.48 billion last year, the second fastest growth among Southeast Asian economies, the World Bank said.

Based on the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2022, the Philippines hiked its foreign debt from $83.61 billion in 2019 due to a double-digit rise in long-term obligations.

Long-term debt owed to foreign creditors jumped by 27.3 percent to $83.06 billion, which the World Bank attributed to increased borrowings from multilateral institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

On the other hand, short-term debt dipped by over 17 percent to $14.2 billion, as the government focused on longer-term, lower interest loans.

Use of credit from the International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, rose by around four percent to $1.2 billion.

With the growing foreign debt, last year’s external bill amounted to 109 percent of exports, from 77 percent in 2019.

The external debt as a share of the gross national income spiraled to 25 percent, from 20 percent, according to the World Bank.

Likewise, the Philippines recorded the second fastest growth in external debt among the seven Southeast Asian nations covered by the study.

Myanmar – which faced a military coup aside from the pandemic – grew its foreign dues by more than 20 percent to $13.34 billion last year, from $11.12 billion in 2019.

After Myanmar and the Philippines, Cambodia and Thailand came next with increases of about 15 percent and over 13 percent in their external debt, respectively. Vietnam, Indonesia and Lao PDR, for their part, managed to keep growth in their foreign bills to within single digits.

As of end-September, the government had borrowed a total of $22.51 billion, or around P1.14 trillion, from multilateral agencies like the ADB and World Bank to fund its pandemic measures. It also issued global bonds in foreign currencies to boost the state’s resources in trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

For this year, the government plans to borrow P3.07 trillion on an 81:19 mix in favor of domestic sources, to cover for a budget gap seen rising to 9.3 percent of the economy at P1.85 trillion.

As such, the government expects the country’s outstanding debt to reach a record P11.73 trillion by the end of 2021.