Business
                        
ADB hikes climate financing to $100 billion
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said it is pouring in $20 billion worth of additional funding resources to DMCs, including the Philippines, to reach $100 billion by 2030.
MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank will ramp up its financing to developing member countries (DMCs) as the impact of climate change continues to worsen in the region.



In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said it is pouring in $20 billion worth of additional funding resources to DMCs, including the Philippines, to reach $100 billion by 2030.



ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa said the climate crisis in Asia-Pacific is worsening daily, which should prompt for increased climate financing especially among the most vulnerable economies.



Unfortunately, Asia Pacific is both a major contributor to global greenhouse gases and a casualty of climate change and weather-related calamities.



ADB earlier committed $80 billion in climate financing from 2019 to 2030.



“The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific. We are taking action to meet this call by elevating our ambition to $100 billion in cumulative climate finance from our own resources by 2030,” Asakawa said.



Three years ago, ADB pledged at least 75 percent of the total number of its operations to support climate action. Since 2019, ADB’s cumulative climate financing has reached $17 billion.



ADB’s additional financing aims to support DMCs move toward a greener, more resilient and more inclusive recovery from the pandemic.



The additional $20 billion will cover five main areas in support of the climate agenda.



These include new avenues for climate mitigation, including energy storage, energy efficiency, and low-carbon transport. ADB expects its cumulative climate mitigation finance to reach $66 billion.



ADB also plans to scale-up transformative adaptation projects especially in climate-sensitive sectors such as urban, agriculture, and water, which will be designed for effective climate adaptation and enhanced resilience.



Further, ADB targets to boost financing in its private sector operations to create more commercially viable projects on operational efficiencies, a post-pandemic recovery in market demand for financing, new technologies and innovations in climate financing, and new areas of business for private sector climate operations.



The bank will also improve support to financing platforms such as the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility and Green Recovery Platform, which are expected to leverage funds from capital markets and private sector investors for low-carbon infrastructure.



ADB will likewise back advance reforms in DMCs to unlock actions through policy-based lending to support policies and institutions for enhanced climate resilience and climate mitigation.



Across these areas, ADB said it will continue to expand access to new, climate-focused technologies and mobilize private capital toward climate finance.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

