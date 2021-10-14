
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
House allots P20B for COVID-19 vaccines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 9:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has introduced tweaks to the proposed P5.02-trillion budget for 2022, including a P20-billion funding for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.



Funding for vaccines was uncertain under the original spending plan prepared by the executive department as P45 billion was lodged for booster shots in unprogrammed funds, which can only be tapped if there is a surplus in government revenues or if there are proceeds from foreign loans.





The House also realigned P5 billion for medical assistance to indigent patients and another P4.5 billion for healthcare workers’ special risk allowance.



It also infused the Department of Labor and Employment with an additional P10 billion funding for its emergency employment program, while it gave the Department of Social Welfare and Development P10 billion for assistance to individuals in crisis situations and another P1 billion for its sustainable livelihood program.



The chamber also handed the Department of Transportation P6 billion for its service contracting program that will benefit public transport drivers who were among the worst hit by the pandemic and provide free rides to the public.



It also realigned P3 billion for the national broadband project and P5.5 billion for the acquisition of five units of C-130 J.



House appropriations committee chair Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) has yet to answer queries as to where lawmakers sourced these realignments from.



“We have appropriated additional budget to the following agencies to further enable them to swiftly, efficiently, and effectively address the needs of the Filipino people,” he said in a statement. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 We are all Filipino
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
My Facebook wall turned pink last week as VP Leni announced she is running for president. It had been pink ever since. That shouldn't make me think the country has gone pink as well.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Equity markets rise on recovery hopes but tightening in view
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Equity markets rise on recovery hopes but tightening in view


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary policies from the world's central banks, which helped spur a rebound from...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Last quarter to save the economy!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last August, at the height of the Delta surge and with the recommendation of the OCTA group, we pushed for a stricter two-week lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Government eyes P76 billion taxes from POGOs in 2 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government eyes P76 billion taxes from POGOs in 2 years


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government plans to collect more than P76 billion in taxes from Philippine offshore gaming operators in 2022 and 2023...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Manila Water unit inks P393 million term loan with BPI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Water unit inks P393 million term loan with BPI


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic unit of Manila Water Co. Inc. has signed a P393 million term loan facility with the Bank of the Philippine Is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts slashes its offer price by 25%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts slashes its offer price by 25%


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is the second straight IPO that has re-priced by 25% or more, but it's hard to tell whether that has more to do...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 RL Commercial REIT stabilization period ends with a whimper
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RL Commercial REIT stabilization period ends with a whimper


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Remember, the stability fund can only act when the price dips below the offer, so any activity above the offer price is organic...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Boulevard Holdings to be suspended for its reporting failure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boulevard Holdings to be suspended for its reporting failure


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is a company that has a history of playing chicken with reporting deadlines.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fuel marking scheme raises P45 billion in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fuel marking scheme raises P45 billion in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs collected nearly P45 billion in taxes from marking a total of 4.31 billion liters of fuel in the third...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Investors cash in, send index lower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investors cash in, send index lower


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stock investors continue to cash in on the market's recent gains, sending the main index in the red anew yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
