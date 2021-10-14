Jollibee, Ayala and Aboitiz among world's best employers â€” Forbes

Jollibee, Ayala and Aboitiz among world's best employers — Forbes

Jollibee Foods Corp., Ayala Corp. and Aboitiz Equity Ventures was among the 750 companies that made it to the new Forbes’ list, which was done in partnership with data provider Statista.

MANILA, Philippines — Three Philippine companies landed on the 2021 list of world’s best employers by international business magazine Forbes, which highlighted how a labor crunch in recent months has prompted companies to increase investments in current employees to retain top talents.

Forbes and Statista polled 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries and asked them to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. The respondents were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively.

Out of 750 companies worldwide that received the highest scores, Jollibee ranked 256th in Forbes’ list. Amid the pandemic, the company provided free vaccination to employees and their dependents and household members.

Meanwhile, Ayala Corp. and Aboitiz Equity Ventures ranked 487th and 665th, respectively. Both companies also provided free jabs to employees.

“Labor shortages have in recent months led employers to offer more competitive compensation packages in an effort to attract and retain workers,” Forbes said.

Overall, the top ten best employers were dominated by tech companies, including South Korea’s Samsung (1st), IBM (2nd) and Microsoft (3rd). Amazon took the fourth spot despite facing serious allegations of racial and pregnancy discrimination.