Deficit in global trade financing swells to $1.7 trillion last year

MANILA, Philippines — The global trade finance gap widened to a record $1.7 trillion last year as the pandemic heightened uncertainties in the global value chains.

Based on the latest trade finance gaps survey of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the shortfall increased by 15 percent to $1.7 trillion in 2020 from the 2018 level of $1.5 trillion. The survey is conducted biennially.

As a percentage of global goods trade, the gap increased to 10 percent in 2020 from eight percent two years ago.

ADB said demand for trade finance declined with the pandemic dampening world trade and disrupting global value chains amid mobility restrictions around the world to curb COVID cases.

The gap represents the difference between requests and approvals for financing to support imports and exports across economies.

The survey also showed that there was an increase in trade finance applications being rejected amid heightened economic and financial uncertainties while trade- and finance-related transactions costs also went up due to supply disruptions.

With the availability of trade finance being essential to overall trade, its shortage significantly contributed to the global trade contraction last year.

“Trade is critical for the global economy to recover from the pandemic, but the financing shortfall makes it much harder to create jobs and growth,” ADB Trade and Supply Chain Finance head Steven Beck said.

“The challenges of trading businesses may be even steeper than our survey indicates, as many of them were deterred by the economic uncertainty from even applying for trade finance. Higher prices for food and energy will exacerbate the gap, eating into country and counter party finance limits in place to support trade,” he said.

Further, the ADB survey showed that small and medium-sized enterprises were hardest hit, accounting for 40 percent of rejected trade finance requests.

In particular, women-owned SMEs were most challenged with 70 percent of applications either totally or partially rejected.

ADB argued that weaker balance sheets and macroeconomic uncertainties last year widened the gap.

“To close the gap, we need to bring trade fully into the digital world through greater coordination with the private sector as well as global agreement on common standards, practices, and legislation,” Beck said.