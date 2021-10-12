
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SN Aboitiz Power, Nexif Energy ink electricity deal
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Singapore-based company Nexif Energy has signed a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) to retail electricity from its maiden solar power project in the Philippines.



Nexif Energy – a joint venture between Singapore-based Nexif and global investment firm Denham Capital – is building a 75-megawatt peak (MWp) PV facility in Calabanga, Camarines Sur.



Under the deal, SNAP will purchase most of the electricity and green certificates generated by Nexif Energy’s Calabanga solar farm for 10 years.



The deal will allow SNAP to further deepen its mark in the country’s retail electricity market, according to the company’s president and CEO Joseph Yu.



“This is a significant milestone for us. In addition to being our first long-term PSA, this agreement strengthens our position in providing our customers with responsible energy. The additional power to be supplied by Nexif Energy’s Calabanga solar project will help us sustainably support our growing list of contestable customers,” he said.



SNAP, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian SCATEC ASA, is an active player in the retail electricity supply (RES) market. It has over 3.5 gigawatts of capacity in its portfolio and owns over 600 MW of hydropower.



“Through this innovative PSA, we are offering SNAP a competitive advantage in serving its customers in the Philippines’ contestable retail electricity supply market. We are pleased to contribute to sustainable economic development in the Camarines Sur province and to the acceleration of the renewable energy market in the Philippines,” Nexif Energy founder and co-CEO Matthew Bartley said.



Nexif Energy has entered into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and management (O&M) contracts with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corp. and PowerChina Philippines Corp. for the construction and maintenance of the Calabanga project, which is expected to complete construction and start exporting electricity in the fourth quarter of 2022.



It continues to expand its footprint in the Philippines and looks forward to accelerating low-carbon development and the growth of the country’s retail electricity market.



With a strong pipeline of near-term growth opportunities, the company plans to replicate its approach at Calabanga for future projects, notably its 150-MWp solar farm under advanced development in Negros Occidental, that is targeted to start construction next year.



Nexif founder and co-CEO Surender Singh said the PSA with SNAP proves that well-developed renewable energy projects in the Philippines have an additional avenue for power sales by supporting electricity retailers in the contestable market.



“We look forward to further supporting the contestable market, in addition to participating in Competitive Selection Processes (CSP) for the regulated market and the government’s upcoming Green Energy Auction Program. We have a very favorable outlook on the Philippines’ power sector and are committed to facilitating the growth of the solar and wind industries in the country,” he said.



Nexif Energy’s innovative approach to the PSA for the Calabanga project has proven to be a solution to this challenge, with competitive, new renewable energy being delivered to the Philippines’ four GW contestable retail market.



“We are extremely proud of the role that Nexif Energy is playing in the development of the Philippines’ power sector. By signing this PSA with SNAP, Nexif Energy is not only enabling the growth of the country’s retail electricity market, but also advancing the energy transition through the provision of renewable power. Projects such as the Calabanga solar farm are perfectly aligned with Denham’s vision of sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” Denham Capital managing director Saurabh Anand said.



Nexif Energy’s portfolio has a total capacity of 3,620 MW (net) with 490 MW operational or under construction. This is seen to grow to 1.7 GW operational or under construction by 2023, and a further 1.9 GW at various stages of development.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSA
                                                      SNAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tan grandson to succeed Chua in MacroAsia &ndash; sources
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tan grandson to succeed Chua in MacroAsia – sources


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan-owned MacroAsia Corp. is expected to hold a board meeting soon to act on the advisory issued by the taipan regarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' pandemic scars seen turning off foreign investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' pandemic scars seen turning off foreign investors


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pandemic scars run deep in the Philippines, which would likely turn off foreign direct investors over the next decade.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Improving pandemic situation sends PSEi to over 8-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Improving pandemic situation sends PSEi to over 8-month high


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local shares rallied at the start of the week to hit their highest level in nearly nine months.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Retrofitting Metro Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The controversy over the construction of an expressway along the Pasig River has brought forward the frustrated dreams of local urban planners.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala Land, AREIT get regulators' nod for property-share swap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala Land, AREIT get regulators' nod for property-share swap


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ayala Land Inc. has secured the approval of corporate regulators for its planned property-share swap with AREIT Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs hit 19-month high of $1.26 billion in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs hit 19-month high of $1.26 billion in July


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The net inflow of foreign direct investments jumped by 52 percent to hit a 19-month high in July as multinational companies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks continue to snub BSP rediscount facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks continue to snub BSP rediscount facility


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine banks continued to snub the central bank’s peso rediscount facility amid the massive liquidity in the financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi ends past 7,000, highest in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi ends past 7,000, highest in 9 months


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks yesterday soared past the 7,000 mark anew, finishing at a near nine-month high, to lead emerging markets in Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petron raises P18 billion from bonds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petron raises P18 billion from bonds


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Petron Corp., the country’s only oil refiner, has raised P18 billion from the issuance of the first tranche of its peso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales up 36% in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales up 36% in September


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vehicle assemblers boosted their hopes of achieving the industry’s sales target for the year as plant rollouts accelerated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with