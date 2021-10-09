Sugar imports seen to drop 34% â€“ USDA


































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Sugar imports seen to drop 34% – USDA
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sugar imports seen to drop 34% – USDA
In a report by its Foreign Agriculture Service, the USDA said it forecasts sugar imports to reach 100,000 metric tons (MT) for  crop year 2021 to 2022, 34 percent lower than the 151,000 MT imported in the previous crop year.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is seen to import less sugar this crop year given the allocation of the entire production to the domestic market, according to the  United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).



In a report by its Foreign Agriculture Service, the USDA said it forecasts sugar imports to reach 100,000 metric tons (MT) for  crop year 2021 to 2022, 34 percent lower than the 151,000 MT imported in the previous crop year.



“This reflects the decision to not allocate any sugar production to exports, traders will therefore not be allowed to import refined sugar in an export replenishment program,”the USDA said.



For the current crop year, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) allocated the entire sugar production for the current crop year to the “B” market or domestic sugar market.



The SRA classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for food local processors.



In allocating the entire production to the domestic market, the SRA took into consideration statements from  the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) on the reemergence of the La Niña phenomenon either in late October or November this year until the first quarter of 2022, which encompasses almost all sugar producing provinces at their start and peak milling for the crop year.



For the current crop year, the SRA estimates raw sugar production to reach 2.0997 million MT.



Similarly, the USDA  forecasts raw sugar production at 2.1 million MT, two percent lower than the 2.14 million MT produced in the previous crop year.



Meanwhile, the USDA sees  raw sugar demand increasing by  100,000 MT to 2.3 million MT.



“Consumption will modestly increase as the economy recovers from the pandemic, which will drive the food and beverage manufacturers to increase production and sugar usage,”the USDA said.



As the economy reopens, businesses will resume operations, particularly the institutional buyers such as restaurants and hotels which were severely affected by COVID-19,”it said.



Domestic demand is divided into three main segments: household (32 percent), institutional (18 percent) and industrial (50 percent).



Among industrial users, the beverage industry, preserved fruits, and confectionery are the most important users.



The sugar crop year begins every September and ends in August of the following year.



Latest data from the SRA showed  that raw sugar production  grew 167.62 percent to 59,805 MT as of September 26.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

