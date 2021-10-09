
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SEC approves capital raising plans of 4 firms
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved the bond offering of Ayala Land Inc. and Megawide as well as the share sale of  Synergy Grid & Development Phils. and The Keepers Holdings Inc.



Synergy Grid will do a follow-offering of one billion common shares priced at P15 to P25 each, with an over-allotment option of up to 101 million common shares that will be offered by selling shareholders Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.



The company expects to net P25.69 billion from the offer, to be used for subscription to the non-voting preferred shares to be issued by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, which NGCP will use to finance its capital expenditure requirements and related costs and expenses.



The follow-on offering is scheduled to run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, with the shares to be listed on the PSE on Nov. 10, based on the latest timetable submitted to the SEC.



Ayala Land, meanwhile, will issue an initial tranche of P5.4 billion worth of 2031 fixed rate bonds, out of a shelf registration of P50 billion.



It expects to net P2.75 billion from the base offer and another P2.75 billion from an oversubscription option.



Proceeds will be used to partially refinance the company’s short-term loans and to fund capital expenditures for projects In Batangas, Laguna, and Bulacan.



Megawide will be offering 30 million cumulative, redeemable, non-voting, non-participating, and non-convertible perpetual Series 4 preferred shares priced at up to P100 each, with an oversubscription option of up to 10  million preferred shares.



The listed engineering and construction company expects to net P3.9 billion from the offer, assuming the oversubscription option is fully exercised.



Megawide will use the proceeds to redeem the company’s Series 1 preferred shares.



Lucio Co’s The Keepers Holdings will offer to the public three billion common shares at P2 to P2.50 per share to raise P5.82 billion to P7.29 billion.  Proceeds from the offer will be used to fund its growth and expansion.



The offering will run from Nov. 8 to 12, with the shares to be listed on the PSE on Nov. 22.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sarazuela begins?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sara Duterte’s commercial aired in a popular noontime show the day after her father withdrew from the vice presidential contest. To many people, it looks like the Duterte family sarazuela has unfolded.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Kindness and loyalty
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I had my first ever antigen test recently as a pre-requisite for a TV shoot.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Badly needed project
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 October 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A lot of articles are coming out lately from so-called transportation and mobility experts, urban planners, and heritage defenders criticizing the Pasig River Expressway project, a priority project of the Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucio Tan cuts ties with son-in-law
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan has issued a public advisory, saying that his son-in-law Joseph Chua is not authorized to represent the Tan Group of companies and the family itself.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Retail dollar bonds listed at PDEx
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Retail dollar bonds listed at PDEx


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government   listed yesterday its first onshore retail dollar bonds  at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., activating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Government steps up gold purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government steps up gold purchases


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  expects gold purchases to increase further as it continues to implement reforms to lure small-scale...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL boosts long-haul flights ahead of holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL boosts long-haul flights ahead of holidays


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines  is boosting its long-haul services to cater to the demand for the coming holiday peak ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Localized lockdown, faster vaccine rollout to sustain credit growth &ndash; BSP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Localized lockdown, faster vaccine rollout to sustain credit growth – BSP


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gradual easing of lockdown measures and the accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout will help sustain credit growth in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Share prices end week in the red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Share prices end week in the red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Local stocks closed the week in the red, reversing advances made earlier in yesterday’s session as investors cashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AMLC flags two uncooperative POGOs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AMLC flags two uncooperative POGOs


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has named two uncooperative Philippine offshore gaming operators  as it ramps up efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with