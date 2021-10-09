
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Globe: Number porting undergoing birth pains
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. claimed that porting issues are not exclusive only to its customers wanting to switch network, but are happening across the board.



“What we take exception on is that a lot of these things are happening not just from the Globe customers that were allegedly trying to port over to Smart or Globe customers that are allegedly trying to port over to Dito, but this is happening all around, even with Smart customers trying to port to Globe or Dito customers trying to port to Globe and the other way around,”  Globe chief sustainability officer and senior vice president for corporate communications Yoly Crisanto said.



Crisanto said these issues are part of the birth pains of the new mobile number portability (MNP) service which was launched last Sept. 30.



“So it’s a little bit more of just being able to iron out the little kinks. But as a service, there are already a number, which I think a little around a hundred, which did port. So the porting service as it is does happen. The launch has been successful,” she said.



“But if we take into consideration some of the little kinks that are there, we are all trying to work together as one industry to be able to make this as smooth as possible,” Crisanto said.



Smart Communications Inc. on Thursday sent a letter to Globe copied to National Telecommunications Commission commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, asking the Ayala-led telco to remedy and resolve persistent MNP concerns affecting Globe customers who want to port in or transfer to Smart.



Smart said these concerns were due to Globe’s “system-readiness issues and general unpreparedness to implement the  MNP Law.”



“Globe did its part in terms of complying with the MNP Law. We put our mobile services, which is Globe Postpaid, Globe Prepaid, Globe Platinum and even our TM services ready for MNP service, which we were able to offer last Sept. 30,” Crisanto said.



“I think the bone of contention that is coming from the complaint of Smart is that there are certain hiccups in terms of the smoothness of our operations, in terms of customers being able to port as smoothly as possible, etc. As you know, this is a new service and as a new service involving all three major operators, it is not an easy one to do,” she said.



Crisanto said Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI), the joint venture company composed of Globe, Smart and Dito, has earlier advised customers to expect certain limitations at the onset of the new service.



“Even at the TCI level, we did manage the expectations of our customers in coming up with this service and did say that there will still be some birthing pains. And this is what it is,” she said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

