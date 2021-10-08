Smart asks Globe to resolve MNP issues

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. has asked rival Globe Telecom Inc. to fix mobile number portability (MNP) issues affecting Globe customers who want to port in or transfer to Smart.

In a letter to Globe copied to National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, Smart asked the Ayala-led telco to remedy and resolve persistent concerns on MNP’ due to company’s system-readiness issues and general unpreparedness to implement the MNP Law.”

“Globe’s constructive denial of its customers’ choice to switch to Smart seamlessly without the hassle of changing their mobile number, which seemingly stem from system errors and the apparent general unpreparedness of Globe sales force to implement the MNP Law, ultimately compromise, if not maim the spirit of the law, which is to honor and protect the customers’ choice of their preferred network,” Smart regulatory affairs manager Kenneth Regañon said in the letter.

“Given all the serious shortcomings in the first 72 hours, carried over and magnified in the first week of implementation of the MNP Law with no committed timelines for permanent fixes, the pressing issues are beyond just hiccups,” Regañon said.

Smart said the MNP Law guarantees customers the ease of switching network within the mandatory period of 48 hours without the need of changing their mobile number starting Sept. 30.

It likewise prohibits the denial or withholding of or delay in providing the benefits of the law to a qualified customer.

Smart said among the “acts and omissions” that frustrate the exercise by Globe customers of their right to switch to Smart seamlessly include the rejection by the Globe system of the porting or transfer request.

“Globe has admitted that this is a system error and that the customer is entitled to port in to Smart, but has failed to fix the system error to date. After one week, Globe’s system continues to generate the same error to the frustration of its customers wanting to transfer to Smart,” PLDT’s wireless arm said.

Smart said Globe offered a workaround or interim solution but unfortunately, some requests still end up getting rejected by Globe.

It pointed out that the workaround is very tedious for the frontliners and inconvenient for the customers as well.

As of Oct. 5, Smart logged a 38 percent rejection rate by Globe due to “technical issues.”

Smart said the “data fix” is not generating the results it needs to complete the porting in of Globe customers to its network.

“We demand a firm commitment on timelines so we can handle appropriately and cascade with our store frontliners accordingly,” Regañon said.

“Globe’s shortcomings are seriously putting a strain on our own resources as we implement extraordinary measures to bridge the serious gaps that Globe’s issues have created, and keep ported customers digitally connected. These shortcomings reveal a failure on the part of Globe to give its customers the freedom to keep their mobile numbers when they choose to switch to their preferred mobile network. Moreover, there is no urgency to commit to defined timelines for permanent fixes,” he said.

In addition, Smart said that while the GCash functionalities continue to work after porting, ported customers are unable to buy load using their GCash, resulting in a less than seamless transfer for Globe customers.

Smart customers that ported out to Globe, on the other hand, continue to enjoy the full functionalities of PayMaya, including buying load using PayMaya, with the company saying that it “anticipated this issue and addressed it in time for the MNP launch.”

In the meantime, Smart said it is providing all the assistance to Globe customers that have transferred or ported in to Smart by offering them PayMaya as an alternative loading wallet.

Smart has already asked the NTC to look into why Globe’s mobile service provider GOMO failed to take part in the MNP launch last Sept. 30.

In a statement yesterday, Globe “strongly” denied any malice or intent to violate the MNP law, saying that it has yet to receive a copy of Smart’s complaint letter to the NTC.

“Being transparent to our GOMO customers, we have sent out SMS advisories on the delay of MNP service readiness to keep our customers fully informed,” Globe said.

The Ayala-led telco said birth pains are to be expected with the new service, as mentioned previously by Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI), the joint venture company composed of Globe, Smart and Dito.

“This is especially true in our case because of our multiple brands that have multiple functionalities which are differentiated from our core brands,” Globe said.

Globe said its core brands including Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum and TM are currently providing MNP service.

Globe also took exception to Smart’s complaint, saying that, “All issues and wins of the MNP service are being discussed at length at the management committee of TCI. All service providers are aware of the challenges currently being experienced. It does seem this complaint is being done in bad faith on the part of Smart.”

Globe said GOMO would be able to provide its MNP service by Oct 12, noting that it hasn’t received a request from a GOMO customer wanting to avail of the MNP service.

“We are sincere in our intent to give our mobile customers the ability to choose their favorite provider and we are doing our best to comply. We are also grateful to our customers for choosing Globe over other providers,” Globe said.