
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Smart asks Globe to resolve MNP issues
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. has asked rival Globe Telecom Inc. to fix mobile number portability (MNP) issues affecting Globe customers who want to port in or transfer to Smart.



In  a letter to Globe copied to National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, Smart asked the Ayala-led telco to remedy and resolve persistent concerns on MNP’ due to company’s system-readiness issues and general unpreparedness to implement the MNP Law.”



“Globe’s constructive denial of its customers’ choice to switch to Smart seamlessly without the hassle of changing their mobile number, which seemingly stem from system errors and the apparent general unpreparedness of Globe sales force to implement the MNP Law, ultimately compromise, if not maim the spirit of the law, which is to honor and protect the customers’ choice of their preferred network,” Smart regulatory affairs manager Kenneth Regañon said in the letter.



“Given all the serious shortcomings in the first 72 hours, carried over and magnified in the first week of implementation of the MNP Law with no committed timelines for permanent fixes, the pressing issues are beyond just hiccups,” Regañon said.



Smart said the MNP Law guarantees customers the ease of switching network within the mandatory period of 48 hours without the need of changing their mobile number starting Sept. 30.



It likewise prohibits the denial or withholding of or delay in providing the benefits of the law to a qualified customer.



Smart said among the “acts and omissions” that frustrate the exercise by Globe customers of their right to switch to Smart seamlessly include the rejection by the Globe system of the porting or transfer request.



“Globe has admitted that this is a system error and that the customer is entitled to port in to Smart, but has failed to fix the system error to date. After one week, Globe’s system continues to generate the same error to the frustration of its customers wanting to transfer to Smart,” PLDT’s wireless arm said.



Smart said Globe offered a workaround or interim solution but unfortunately, some requests still end up getting rejected by Globe.



It pointed out that the workaround is very tedious for the frontliners and inconvenient for the customers as well.



As of Oct. 5, Smart logged a 38 percent rejection rate by Globe due to “technical issues.”



Smart said the “data fix” is not generating the results it needs to complete the porting in of Globe customers to its network.



“We demand a firm commitment on timelines so we can handle appropriately and cascade with our store frontliners accordingly,” Regañon said.



“Globe’s shortcomings are seriously putting a strain on our own resources as we implement extraordinary measures to bridge the serious gaps that Globe’s issues have created, and keep ported customers digitally connected. These shortcomings reveal a failure on the part of Globe to give its customers the freedom to keep their mobile numbers when they choose to switch to their preferred mobile network. Moreover, there is no urgency to commit to defined timelines for permanent fixes,” he said.



In addition, Smart said that while the GCash functionalities continue to work after porting, ported customers are unable to buy load using their GCash, resulting in a less than seamless transfer for Globe customers.



Smart customers that ported out to Globe, on the other hand, continue to enjoy the full functionalities of PayMaya, including buying load using PayMaya, with the company saying that it “anticipated this issue and addressed it in time for the MNP launch.”



In the meantime, Smart said it is providing all the assistance to Globe customers that have transferred or ported in to Smart by offering them PayMaya as an alternative loading wallet.



Smart has already asked the NTC to look into why Globe’s mobile service provider GOMO failed to take part in the MNP launch last Sept. 30.



In a statement yesterday, Globe “strongly” denied any malice or intent to violate the MNP law, saying that it has yet to receive a copy of Smart’s complaint letter to the NTC.



“Being transparent to our GOMO customers, we have sent out SMS advisories on the delay of MNP service readiness to keep our customers fully informed,” Globe said.



The Ayala-led telco said birth pains are to be expected with the new service, as mentioned previously by Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI), the joint venture company composed of Globe, Smart and Dito.



“This is especially true in our case because of our multiple brands that have multiple functionalities which are differentiated from our core brands,” Globe said.



Globe said its core brands including Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum and TM are currently providing MNP service.



Globe also took exception to Smart’s complaint, saying that, “All issues and wins of the MNP service are being discussed at length at the management committee of TCI. All service providers are aware of the challenges currently being experienced. It does seem this complaint is being done in bad faith on the part of Smart.”



Globe said GOMO would be able to provide its MNP service by Oct 12, noting that it hasn’t received a request from a GOMO customer wanting to avail of the MNP service.



“We are sincere in our intent to give our mobile customers the ability to choose their favorite provider and we are doing our best to comply. We are also grateful to our customers for choosing Globe over other providers,” Globe said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NTC
                                                      SMART
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucio Tan cuts ties with son-in-law
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan has issued a public advisory, saying that his son-in-law Joseph Chua is not authorized to represent the Tan Group of companies and the family itself.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sarazuela begins?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sara Duterte’s commercial aired in a popular noontime show the day after her father withdrew from the vice presidential contest. To many people, it looks like the Duterte family sarazuela has unfolded.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart asks regulators to check Globe's mobile number porting issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart asks regulators to check Globe's mobile number porting issues


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has asked regulators to check Globe Telecom Inc.’s compliance with the Mobile Number Portability...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP beats digital payments volume goal in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP beats digital payments volume goal in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hit its digital payments volume target in 2020, as more consumers relied on online platforms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The golden age
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In a little over 10 verses, in his poem Works and Days, the ancient Greek poet and philosopher Hesiod introduced to the world the concept of the golden age a time when mortals, created by the Olympian gods, lived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fitch, AMRO slash Philippine growth outlook
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Global debt watcher Fitch Ratings and regional think tank ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office both shaved off their growth forecasts for the Philippines this year, citing the slow pace of recovery in the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Factories churn out robust growth in August
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s manufacturing output continued its massive rebound streak in August, registering three-digit gains for five consecutive months, largely due to low base effects despite the reimposition of mobility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Smart asks Globe to resolve MNP issues
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has asked rival Globe Telecom Inc. to fix mobile number portability issues affecting Globe customers who want to port in or transfer to Smart.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO Foundation bags Enterprise Asia Award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO Foundation bags Enterprise Asia Award


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
BDO Foundation’s corporate citizenship initiatives were recognized once again as among the most outstanding in Asi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI pushes development of creative sector
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI pushes development of creative sector


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for the passage of the proposed Creative Industries Act and Freelancers Protection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with