BDO Foundation bags Enterprise Asia Award

For its efforts to help control the spread of the coronavirus, support frontliners and aid underserved sectors of society vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank was recently awarded by international non-government organization Enterprise Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Foundation’s corporate citizenship initiatives were recognized once again as among the most outstanding in Asia.

The award was officially conferred at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, a virtual event witnessed by audiences across the continent.

BDO Foundation has received recognition from Enterprise Asia for five consecutive years now.

Out of the more than 200 nominees Enterprise Asia received from 16 countries this year, BDO Foundation’s entry was among 69 honored at AREA.

The foundation was one of only five Philippine organizations awarded as other winners were based in Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The award-giving body acknowledged the foundation for its pooled testing program, relief assistance for families affected by the health crisis and COVID-19 initiatives designed to support health workers.

As part of its COVID response, BDO Foundation funded the pilot implementation of pooled testing in the Philippines. The mass testing intervention – considered a game-changer in efforts to curb the transmission of the virus – was carried out in Makati, Cebu and Mandaluyong for 18,000 market vendors, public utility drivers and medical frontliners.

The foundation also embarked on a donation drive, donated 10,000 test kits to 10 hospitals, distributed 8,000 food packs in disadvantaged communities on lockdown and supported the donation of 1,900 hygiene kits to repatriated overseas Filipino workers.

It supported the government’s efforts to facilitate the movement of frontliners during quarantine and to accelerate the distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program.

Further, the foundation facilitated the donation of 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the government.

“Guided by BDO Unibank’s ‘We find ways’ philosophy, BDO Foundation has made significant strides to promote the health and well-being of Filipinos,” BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito said as he accepted the prestigious award.