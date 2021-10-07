
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
AMRO joins others in slashing Philippine growth forecasts
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 7, 2021 | 4:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
vaccine
Crowds queue along the sidewalk and parking lot while representatives from the local government screen and hand out numbers for the allotted 900 qualified individuals for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID19 vaccine at a hotel in Manila on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A regional surveillance organization joined other global institutions in slashing their growth outlook on the Philippines amid the Delta variant onslaught, although the government still has space for more fiscal support to prevent economic scarring.



In a report released Thursday, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) shaved its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines to 4.3% this year, from the 6.9% penciled in back in March.



For 2022, AMRO expects the economy to return to its pre-pandemic shape and expand by 6.7%, albeit slower than the previous projection of 7.8%. As it is, AMRO is the latest institution that downgraded its forecasts for the Philippines.



Despite the less upbeat outlook, Hoe Ee Khor, AMRO’s chief economist, believes economic scarring could be avoided if the national government increases its fiscal support, which could include subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses that were forced to stop operations due to prolonged lockdowns.



“If they (government) do that, they’ll achieve 6.7% growth we projected (for next year), they’ll be back to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.



Further policy support was a familiar retort from AMRO, which echoed similar musing in its previous outlook briefing in June. It’s a suggestion that came amid the Duterte administration’s reluctance to spend more on coronavirus programs over fears of tarnishing the country’s hard-won credit ratings. 



The lack of enough support on the fiscal side has forced the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to do most of the heavy lifting by bringing its key rate to historic low on top of other measures to stimulate credit growth. For AMRO, the BSP, too, still has space to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy, believing that inflation would not be much of a headache for monetary authorities.



For this year, AMRO forecasts inflation to average 4.3%, settling above the BSP’s 2-4% annual target. It is only next year when inflation is seen returning to that target range at 3.2%.



Post-pandemic, AMRO said the government should withdraw its stimulus “in a gradual and well-communicated manner” to avoid “cliff effects” in which support is withdrawn too soon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

