Final deadline set for the digitization of customer records

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has given banks, insurance companies, and other covered institutions a final extension of one more year to computerize customer records.

Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the AMLC Secretariat, said the financial intelligence unit has granted a final extension of the deadline for compliance with the guidelines on digitization of customer records (DIGICUR) by September next year.

“All concerned covered persons are granted a final extension of the deadline for compliance with the DIGICUR to a non-extendable period of one year from Sept. 30, 2021 or until Sept. 30, 2022,” Racela stated in AMLC Regulatory Issuance 6.

This is the third and final deadline for the compliance with the DIGICUR guidelines granted by the AMLC since the guidelines were issued in September 2018. The original deadline was set in April 2019, but was extended to April 13, 2021, then to Sept. 30, 2021, and now to Sept. 30, 2022.

Racela said that non-compliance with the DIGICUR guidelines is a grave violation under the Rules of Procedures in Administrative Cases (RPAC) and violators face a penalty of between P37,500 and P375,000 per customer.

Furthermore, the AMLC warned covered entities that fail to submit a quarterly DIGICUR status report of compliance certified by the chief compliance officer and attested by the president or chief executive officer starting the end of the month would face a penalty ranging from P15,000 to P150,000 per account.

With the DIGICUR guidelines, the financial intelligence unit is optimistic that covered persons would be AMLC’s partners in the conduct of financial investigations, the essence of which is confidentiality and swiftness.

“Through the guidelines, the AMLC will be able to conduct investigations without attracting unwanted attention, and at the same time, promptly take appropriate action. If money launderers and terrorists discover our investigation, it is a foregone conclusion that they would spirit away their assets, and thereby defeat the intention of the law,” Racela said

Aside from banks and financial institution, Republic Act 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001 as amended also include other covered persons such as businesses, casinos and professions subject to the authority and jurisdiction of the AMLC on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) matters.

The AMLC believes the covered person’s compliance officer or other duly authorized officers are expected to retrieve customer records quickly, and, upon request or order, upload these to the AMLC’s portal, without having to request said records from branches on a per need basis.

In turn, direct access to customer records in the covered person’s database would empower compliance officers and their duly authorized officers to proactively analyze by themselves the financial profile of customers, independently of the covered person’s front liners.

The salient features of the guidelines include the reiteration of the policy that revealing ongoing AMLC investigations is inimical to the public interest; the imposition upon the board of directors, partners or proprietors the obligation to ensure awareness among personnel of their responsibilities in maintaining confidentiality of financial investigations; and the digitization of customer records and creation of a central and secure database of customer records.

The guidelines also call for the updating of AML/CFT manuals, compliance checking by the AMLC, along with supervising and regulating authorities, and a reasonable period for compliance.