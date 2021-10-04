




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Philippines needs to strengthen power sector governance
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian governments, particularly in Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, need to align and strengthen governance and transparency in the power sector to secure funding support from the ambitious coal power retirement plan of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the region, based on the latest report of consultancy firm Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).



In the report “ADB Backs Coal Power Retirement In Southeast Asia,” the IEEFA said stakeholders need strong governance, regulation, and accountability to secure the needed amount to retire coal-fired power plants from donors under the ADB plan.



According to the report, most Southeast Asian markets lack an active and accessible independent regulator.



“Power market decision-making typically sits with energy, power or industry ministries that often have more loyalty to domestic energy interests and power companies than price-sensitive power consumers,” said Melissa Brown, co-author of the report.



“Without a credible commitment to stakeholder governance, it could prove difficult to attract the support of donor countries and international asset owners who have every reason to be sensitive to reputational risks,” she said.



ADB’s ambitious plan is to build public-private funding vehicles to buy coal-fired power plants and retire them within 15 years to allow countries time to switch to renewable energy.



The ADB proposes an energy transition mechanism (ETM) focused on coal retirement, which has the potential to be an innovative effort to match new sources of blended finance with high priority steps that Southeast Asian countries could take to decarbonize.



“The ADB has an important role to play because donor nations have struggled to find fundable transition initiatives in Southeast Asia’s strategically important energy growth markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and in South Asia, Bangladesh,” Brown said.



Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam – which are the focus power markets in the region of the ETM – must find the right way to calibrate design decisions since these markets are quite different from each other and there is no one-size-fits-all funding solution, the report said.



One critical issue would be how much money would be needed to position an ETM program for success, the report cited.



The IEEFA estimated total facility to retire just half of the coal fleet in the three countries could amount to as much $30 billion to $55 billion, which is way over ADB’s $20 billion COVID-19 assistance package.



“The funding needed to support the scale-up of this program is dramatically higher than existing ADB clean energy financing programs,” report co-author Grant Hauber said.



“Simply funding the buyout of the book value of one large coal-fired facility in the 1-gigawatt (GW) range would cost around $1 billion if the backer’s generous assumption of $1 to 1.8 million per megawatt were used,” he said.



He stressed the need for credible market catalysts to accelerate the energy transition, especially since “efforts to mobilize tens of billions of dollars from a mix of donor nations and financial investors would be ambitious under any circumstances” and would “naturally raise questions about how this process can be managed.”



“Considering the gap between current funding levels for the energy transition in Southeast Asia and the commitments needed to turn an ETM into a viable catalyst for decommissioning, stakeholders would be right to stress test any statements regarding the timing or funding levels for the ETM,” Hauber said.



Senior ADB officials signaled their intention to press partners at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 meetings for commitments to the ETM facility.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

