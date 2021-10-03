




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SM Prime vows to speed up shift to clean energy
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, sets a new milestone in its sustainability program as it commits to expand its power supply portfolio toward clean energy across all of its business segments over the medium term.



“Sustainability has always been a part of SM’s strategy and we are continuously exploring ways to promote environmental consciousness in our operations and developments. We are now embarking on a program to utilize more of renewable energy in our business operations to minimize environmental impact,” said SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim.



The company targets to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity consumption by more than 50 percent across all of its business segments by end-2022, in support of the Department of Energy’s program of moving up the renewable energy supply component of the country to 35 percent by 2030.



In addition, it will also expand the use of solar roof decks in its various properties to partly meet the electricity requirements of its business operations.



As of the first half this year, SM Prime has eight facilities under the DOE’s Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) scheme that are utilizing clean energy in its operation with a total capacity of 7.7 megawatts. Through the program, the number of facilities using clean energy will be increased to more than 50, with a combined maximum capacity of 140 MW.



SM Prime is also already working out diversification of energy sources even in developments where RCOA scheme is not yet implemented.



Through these efforts, the company is committed to provide affordable and clean energy to its tenant-partners, minimizing the carbon footprint emission in its operations.



Along with other environmental care and protection programs of SM Prime, the continuous development of the company’s sustainable program is an effort initiated by Hans Sy, SM Prime chairman of the Executive Committee and United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s (UNDRR) Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies (ARISE) co-chair, which started in 2013.



“As we continue to strive for more sustainable operations, SM Prime will keep working towards a future-proofed business by developing proactive solutions through partnership with various public and private entities that can further improve our way of business and reduce the carbon footprints generated in our operations,” Lim said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting what we deserve?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“If my people pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus &mdash; NEDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus — NEDA


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Miguel Food closing operations in Indonesia
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. is shutting down its operations in Indonesia to focus on its Philippine business.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bad loans soar 61% in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bad loans soar 61% in August


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The soured loans of Philippine banks continued to surge, jumping by 61.3 percent to P491.93 billion in end-August from a year-ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Not all negative remarks are negative
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a charming story from history, and if you happen to be a sports car enthusiast, you may have heard about this epic tale. So, the story goes this way.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Borrowers of shuttered banks get hefty discount on payments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has given borrowers of closed banks up to 25 percent discount if they opted to settle their outstanding loans through a one-time payment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ARTA rolls out app for government complaints
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Anti-Red Tape Authority has launched a mobile app to make it easier for citizens to lodge complaints concerning government agencies.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila Water bags Pangasinan contract
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The consortium of Manila Water Co. Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc., has received a notice of award for a bulk water supply project in the province of Pangasinan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM Markets boosts digital infrastructure
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SM Markets, the supermarket business of the SM Group, has strengthened its digital infrastructure to be able to serve more communities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eastern Communications strengthens partnerships with cable TV operators
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telecommunications company Eastern Communications is beefing up its partnership with cable TV operators to support the growing connectivity demand of customers throughout the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with