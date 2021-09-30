




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Government's heavy debt load hits record P11.6-T in August
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 30, 2021 | 2:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Government's heavy debt load hits record P11.6-T in August
The state’s outstanding liabilities stood at P11.61 trillion in July, up 4% on a month-on-month basis, the Bureau of Treasury said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, the debt load has gotten heavier by P1.82 trillion.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debt load continued to pile up in August to hit a record high, as the state ramps up its borrowings to make up for dismal revenues amid a pandemic-induced economic weakness.



What’s new



The state’s outstanding liabilities stood at P11.64 trillion in August, up by 0.27% month-on-month, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Thursday,



Since the beginning of the year, obligations have accumulated by 18.9%.



Why this matters



Since the pandemic hit home last year, the Duterte administration has been on a borrowing spree to plug a widening budget deficit, which is forecast to hit P1.86 trillion this year — equivalent to 9.3% of gross domestic product.



Debts will continue to build up as the Philippines’ pandemic needs grow, all while revenue collection remains anemic because of protracted economic weakness. Already, economic managers expect the government’s outstanding obligations to hit P11.73 trillion by the end of the year, before growing to P13.42 trillion by end-2022, when a new administration would have taken over.



As a share of the economy, obligations for this year are forecast to go up to the 60% threshold where debt watchers begin to worry. It is only in 2023 when debts are expected to “start its downtrend”, economic officials said.



What an analyst says



Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, economist for ING Bank in Manila, warned that the Philippines would likely see its first credit rating downgrade in 16 years if the pandemic continues to weigh on the state’s balance sheet.



“I flagged the breach of the debt-GDP ratio as early as March. As we know, the 60% threshold is a key statistic monitored by debt watchers. Despite having a hefty amount of cash simply parked at the BSP, BTr continues to borrow and we’ve seen debt piling up as revenues have yet to improve given the lackluster growth outlook,” Mapa said in an e-mail exchange.



“We maintain our expectation for ratings action on the Philippines in the next 9 months should this current predicament deteriorate further,” he added/



Other figures



    
	
  • Of the total debt stock as of August, 70.6% was from domestic sources while 29.4% came from external creditors.
    • 
	
  • Domestic liabilities grew 1.2% month-on-month to P8.22 trillion mainly due to continued sale of government securities like Treasury bonds and bills.
    • 
	
  • The government owes P3.42 trillion to offshore creditors as of August, down 2% month-on-month due to net repayment of foreign loans amounting to P34.22 billion.
                                 BSP shuts down 6th problematic bank this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP shuts down 6th problematic bank this year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of Lucena-based Grand Agri Rural Bank Inc., bringing to six the number...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Welcoming October with recovering economy and healthier Filipinos
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 September 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the business community bids goodbye to the last few days of September, I dedicated the final week of the third quarter to push for the opening of the economy while protecting our most vulnerable kababayans, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PAL offers Fly Now Pay Later option
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL offers Fly Now Pay Later option


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has partnered with First Digital Finance Corp.  to allow travelers to book airline tickets...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PLDT to launch Philippine's first IoT platform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to launch Philippine's first IoT platform


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. will  launch the country's first  Internet-of-Things platform at next...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 MSMEs now number over 2 million as of August
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 September 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The total number of micro, small and medium enterprises  in the country grew to 2.081 million as of end-August despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 SEC approves Basic Energy Corp's authorized capital increase to facilitate backdoor listing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC approves Basic Energy Corp's authorized capital increase to facilitate backdoor listing


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is all just speculation on my part, but it does seem to fit both the forward-looking language in BSC's disclosure...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PAL partners with BillEase to sell tickets to the poor with a 50% annual interest rate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL partners with BillEase to sell tickets to the poor with a 50% annual interest rate


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Any PAL investors that are still stuck in the stock will probably approve of any PAL attempt to grow its profits...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 MREIT moves listing date to October 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MREIT moves listing date to October 1


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
MREIT Inc., the soon-to-list real estate investment trust (REIT) of Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp., has moved its listing...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PSE approves AllDay Marts IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSE approves AllDay Marts IPO


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc.  has approved the initial public offering application of Villar-owned AllDay Marts In...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte urged to defer SSS contribution hike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urged to defer SSS contribution hike


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Business and labor groups are calling for the immediate release of an executive order to defer the increase in contributions...

                                                         


      

         

            
