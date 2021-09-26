Cigarette makers given 1 year to use old stamps

MANILA, Philippines — Tobacco manufacturers and importers are given at least one year or until Sept. 29, 2022, to market their products bearing the second generation tax stamps before the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) orders their phaseout.

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 102-2021, the BIR said it will approve second generation stamps only until Tuesday as part of the transition to the new design.

As such, cigarette manufacturers and importers will get their final batches of second generation stamps by at least Oct. 10, or 15 days from the date of the approval of their order.

Likewise, they are prohibited from ordering tax stamps for smoking products from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 in preparation for the launch of the third generation design. They may then begin placing their order for the new stamps by Oct. 13.

As mandated by the circular, tobacco makers are provided six months, or until March 26, 2022, to attach their last batch of second generation stamps. On the other hand, importers are granted eight months, or until May 26, 2022, to affix the phased out design.

Cigarettes, heated tobacco and vapor products with second generation stamps should be pulled out from stores after September 29, 2022, unless the BIR extends the deadline.

The BIR has issued Revenue Regulations 18-2021 instructing both tobacco manufacturers and importers to use the new stamps on their products by the last quarter of the year.

According to the BIR, the internal revenue stamps are proof that the tobacco firms have paid the right excise taxes.

Cigarette manufacturers and importers are also told to register in the enhanced internal revenue stamp integrated system, where they can place their orders for tax stamps. The BIR, for its part, will only approve purchases once the applicant has complied with the excise dues.

Upon receiving the BIR’s go signal, the firm should then pay 20 centavos per piece to state-run APO Production Inc. to print the internal revenue stamps. The applicant needs to fetch the order within 15 calendar days from its release, or APO will charge storage fees for every day that it is left in its warehouse.