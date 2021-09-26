




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Cigarette makers given 1 year to use old stamps
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tobacco manufacturers and importers are given at least one year or until Sept. 29, 2022, to market their products bearing the second generation tax stamps before the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) orders their phaseout.



Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 102-2021, the BIR said it will approve second generation stamps only until Tuesday as part of the transition to the new design.



As such, cigarette manufacturers and importers will get their final batches of second generation stamps by at least Oct. 10, or 15 days from the date of the approval of their order.



Likewise, they are prohibited from ordering tax stamps for smoking products from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 in preparation for the launch of the third generation design. They may then begin placing their order for the new stamps by Oct. 13.



As mandated by the circular, tobacco makers are provided six months, or until March 26, 2022, to attach their last batch of second generation stamps. On the other hand, importers are granted eight months, or until May 26, 2022, to affix the phased out design.



Cigarettes, heated tobacco and vapor products with second generation stamps should be pulled out from stores after September 29, 2022, unless the BIR extends the deadline.



The BIR has issued Revenue Regulations 18-2021 instructing both tobacco manufacturers and importers to use the new stamps on their products by the last quarter of the year.



According to the BIR, the internal revenue stamps are proof that the tobacco firms have paid the right excise taxes.



Cigarette manufacturers and importers are also told to register in the enhanced internal revenue stamp integrated system, where they can place their orders for tax stamps. The BIR, for its part, will only approve purchases once the applicant has complied with the excise dues.



Upon receiving the BIR’s go signal, the firm should then pay 20 centavos per piece to state-run APO Production Inc. to print the internal revenue stamps. The applicant needs to fetch the order within 15 calendar days from its release, or APO will charge storage fees for every day that it is left in its warehouse.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
                                                      TOBACCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. broke ground yesterday for its P95-billion Pasig River Expressway project, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have met the enemy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pogo, the thinker, said: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trade gap widens 58% in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trade gap widens 58% in H1


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of trade in goods recorded a wider deficit in the first semester, nearing pre-COVID levels, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to return to pre-pandemic economic growth levels by the second half of next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 High inflation to persist until yearend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
High inflation to persist until yearend


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Inflation may no longer see any easing for the remainder of the year and is expected to breach the revised forecast of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Science and Technology is pushing for the use of lagundi and virgin coconut oil as adjuvant therapy only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wholesale prices spike in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wholesale prices spike in July


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The nationwide wholesale prices of consumer goods rose to an 18-month high in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet giant GCash disbursed P15 billion in loans as of end-June through its in-house lending service called GCre...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with