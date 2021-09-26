




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
NEA vows to meet 2022 targets
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) said it can meet its corporate targets next year with its proposed budget of nearly P4 billion.



Based on the 2022 National Expenditure Program, the NEA is allocated P3.896 billion in corporate operating budget.



Among NEA’s targets for next year include the electrification of 1,085 sitios, connection of additional 400,000 consumers, reduction of system loss to 12 percent, collection efficiency of 98.23 percent, loans outlay of P1.2 billion, and realization of a net margin.



Of the total amount, P2.069 billion will be financed by NEA’s internally generated funds, and P1.827 billion represents subsidy from the national government.



The subsidy from the national government was allocated to support the continued implementation of the rural electrification projects proposed for next year.



Of the P1.8 billion from the national government, bulk or P1.627 billion is appropriated for the implementation of the Sitio Electrification Program.



Meanwhile, at least P200 million is earmarked for the Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund.



By expense class, P2.212 billion or 57 percent of the total budget is for maintenance and other operating expenses, P1.289 billion or 33 percent for capital outlay, P394.97 million or 10 percent for personnel services.



As of end-June, the NEA, in partnership with 121 electric cooperatives, has energized 78 provinces, 90 cities, 1,387 municipalities, 36,080 barangays, 125,969 sitios, and 14.54 million consumers nationwide.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

