PCIC receives P29 billion subsidies

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) received roughly P29 billion in subsidies from the government in the past two decades, forcing its new leadership to rework its business model to sustain services and expand coverage.

Finance Secretary and now PCIC board chairman Carlos Dominguez reported that the agency secured funding support worth P28.6 billion from the government in the last two decades.

More than 81 percent at P23.3 billion originated from the national budget, while the remainder at P5.3 billion came from loan penalties collected from banks.

Under the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009, banks are required to pay a yearly sanction for failure to comply with the loan quota of 25 percent for agriculture and agrarian reform borrowers. At least 90 percent of the penalties are remitted to the Agriculture Guarantee Fund Pool and the PCIC.

For Dominguez, PCIC’s dependence on state subsidies can no longer be supported in the long term. As such, he called on his fellow board members to examine the agency’s business model with the objective of freeing the agriculture insurer from government funding.

Last year subsidies extended to PCIC declined by nearly 20 percent to P3.16 billion from P3.94 billion in 2019, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.

In 2021 subsidies extended to the state-run firm swelled by almost a third to P1.75 billion as of end-August from P1.32 billion a year ago, making it the second most funded government corporation next only to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (P76.06 billion).

According to Dominguez, the government plans to issue a total of P4.5 billion to the PCIC next year, but warned changes should be made to sustain the agency’s viability.

“At the same time, the PCIC’s operations must be sustainable – if not totally subsidy-free. This requires a new business model and the most competent management of this service,” he said.

At the first PCIC board meeting following its reorganization, Dominguez announced he will tap the services of the Insurance Commission and its regulated entities in running the PCIC. In turn, the private sector is asked to widen the insurance coverage of farmers at affordable premiums.

The finance chief added that the PCIC should study insurance programs enforced abroad, such as index-based insurance, with the goal of scaling up services provided to local farmers.