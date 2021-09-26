




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PCIC receives P29 billion subsidies
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) received roughly P29 billion in subsidies from the government in the past two decades, forcing its new leadership to rework its business model to sustain services and expand coverage.



Finance Secretary and now PCIC board chairman Carlos Dominguez reported that the agency secured funding support worth P28.6 billion from the government in the last two decades.



More than 81 percent at P23.3 billion originated from the national budget, while the remainder at P5.3 billion came from loan penalties collected from banks.



Under the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009, banks are required to pay a yearly sanction for failure to comply with the loan quota of 25 percent for agriculture and agrarian reform borrowers. At least 90 percent of the penalties are remitted to the Agriculture Guarantee Fund Pool and the PCIC.



For Dominguez, PCIC’s dependence on state subsidies can no longer be supported in the long term. As such, he called on his fellow board members to examine the agency’s business model with the objective of freeing the agriculture insurer from government funding.



Last year subsidies extended to PCIC declined by nearly 20 percent to P3.16 billion from P3.94 billion in 2019, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.



In 2021 subsidies extended to the state-run firm swelled by almost a third to P1.75 billion as of end-August from P1.32 billion a year ago, making it the second most funded government corporation next only to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (P76.06 billion).



According to Dominguez, the government plans to issue a total of P4.5 billion to the PCIC next year, but warned changes should be made to sustain the agency’s viability.



“At the same time, the PCIC’s operations must be sustainable – if not totally subsidy-free. This requires a new business model and the most competent management of this service,” he said.



At the first PCIC board meeting following its reorganization, Dominguez announced he will tap the services of the Insurance Commission and its regulated entities in running the PCIC. In turn, the private sector is asked to widen the insurance coverage of farmers at affordable premiums.



The finance chief added that the PCIC should study insurance programs enforced abroad, such as index-based insurance, with the goal of scaling up services provided to local farmers.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PCIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. broke ground yesterday for its P95-billion Pasig River Expressway project, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have met the enemy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pogo, the thinker, said: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trade gap widens 58% in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trade gap widens 58% in H1


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of trade in goods recorded a wider deficit in the first semester, nearing pre-COVID levels, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to return to pre-pandemic economic growth levels by the second half of next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 High inflation to persist until yearend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
High inflation to persist until yearend


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Inflation may no longer see any easing for the remainder of the year and is expected to breach the revised forecast of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Science and Technology is pushing for the use of lagundi and virgin coconut oil as adjuvant therapy only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wholesale prices spike in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wholesale prices spike in July


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The nationwide wholesale prices of consumer goods rose to an 18-month high in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet giant GCash disbursed P15 billion in loans as of end-June through its in-house lending service called GCre...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with