




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Human, labor rights priority in EU’s GSP+
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The European Union has emphasized the successful implementation of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), along with respect for human and labor rights, as a priority in its trade relations with the Philippines.



The EU also expressed hope proposed tax reforms and proposals to amend the Public Service Act (PSA) and Retail Trade Liberalization (RTL) Act would be passed for the country to attract more European investors.



Speaking at the European Philippine Business Summit, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron said the GSP+ is an important competitive advantage for the Philippines since it is the only country in Southeast Asia enjoying this trade preference.



“We look forward to continue a fruitful collaboration with the Philippines for the correct implementation of the EU GSP+ for the years to come especially in respect for human rights convention by the Philippines. Let me be clear on this, for the EU, the successful implementation GSP+ with its implication with human rights, labor rights, good governance and environmental protection is currently the first priority in EU-Philippine trade policy relations,” he said.



The GSP+ allows 6,274 products from the Philippines to enter the EU at zero tariff.



As GSP+ beneficiary countries have to implement international conventions related to human rights, labor rights, environmental protection and good governance, the EU has earlier raised concerns on the human rights situation in the Philippines including crimes in relation to the war on drugs.



Despite enjoying GSP+, Veron said trade between the EU and the Philippines is still far from its potential and lags behind its neighbors.



He said trade between the EU and Vietnam is three times higher, while trade between the bloc and Thailand is 2.5 times bigger than EU-Philippines trade.



He said trade between the EU and the Philippines declined 17 percent last year from 15 billion euros in 2019.



He also said ongoing policy reforms in the country, when fully implemented, would benefit businesses.



In particular, he said the EU is hoping to see the full implementation of the Customs Modernization Act, Ease of Doing Business, and the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act.



“We also wish for the completion of the tax reform package, the passage of laws to liberalize foreign investment, to amend PSA and RTL,” he said.



“We wish for the Philippines to get more European investors to enter the Philippine market to create more quality jobs and to contribute to the country’s economic recovery,” he added.



Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the Philippines continues to engage with the EU in the monitoring of the country’s compliance to the EU GSP+.



“Despite all the noise you hear, politically, despite everything you hear, the Philippines remains to be engaged at the technical level with respect to the monitoring of our compliance to the EU GSP+ commitments…That is very important because that is the main venue for the Philippine government and the European Commission can have frank exchange with respect to actual numbers, actual station on the ground,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EUROPEAN UNION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. broke ground yesterday for its P95-billion Pasig River Expressway project, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have met the enemy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pogo, the thinker, said: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trade gap widens 58% in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trade gap widens 58% in H1


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of trade in goods recorded a wider deficit in the first semester, nearing pre-COVID levels, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pre-pandemic growth likely by H2 next year’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to return to pre-pandemic economic growth levels by the second half of next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 High inflation to persist until yearend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
High inflation to persist until yearend


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Inflation may no longer see any easing for the remainder of the year and is expected to breach the revised forecast of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST pushes VCO, lagundi as adjunct therapy for COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Science and Technology is pushing for the use of lagundi and virgin coconut oil as adjuvant therapy only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wholesale prices spike in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wholesale prices spike in July


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The nationwide wholesale prices of consumer goods rose to an 18-month high in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash extends P15 billion credit via app feature


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet giant GCash disbursed P15 billion in loans as of end-June through its in-house lending service called GCre...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with