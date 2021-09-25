




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
More online transactions needed
                        

                           
More online transactions needed
September 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
The country’s biggest telecommunications company is on its way to hitting one million new fiber customers this year.



The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT), the fastest growing and preferred fiber network in the country, has already recorded close to half a million new fiber customers in the first half of 2021. According to company officials, they are on track to close the year with one million new fiber customers, solidifying its position as the leading and most reliable telco provider for robust home connectivity.



According to PLDT and Smart Communications president Al Panlilio, in order to support the increasing connectivity requirements of the market, they are investing more on network bandwidth capacity and have fast-tracked their rollout of additional fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) ports as they continue to provide the most extensive fiber infrastructure in the country.



Panlilio said they have ramped up their fiber installation and repair capabilities despite the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, allowing the company to outpace its nearest competitor’s fiber deployment and to deliver exceptional customer experience to all Filipinos.



PLDT has emphasized that with the pandemic, strong connectivity at home has become more critical for professionals and students to keep themselves safe and help curb the spread of the virus.



In connection with the spread of the virus, with telecommunications companies improving internet access and speeds, it is our hope that government agencies and the private sector alike will help bring down the rate of infections by keeping transactions with them strictly and exclusively online.



There are activities that obviously need physical presence, such as getting vaccinated. But there are things that can be done online and many of these activities could be super spreaders just because government agencies require applicants to personally go to a limited number of sites for registration.



Take the case of the registration under the Philippine Identification System.



There must be some way to obtain a person’s biometrics and verify it without having to be physically present.



To apply for the ID, one has to go to the registration site to claim a slot stub. Once a stub is received, a Philsys application form will be given upon entry.



About 200 slots are open per day, at least for one particular venue. That by itself poses a huge risk of infection.



After accomplishing the form and submitting the supporting documents, the applicant has to proceed to the data capture area for biometrics and photo capture.



Once done, the applicant has to wait for further announcement for the delivery of their PhilSys National ID.



In Canada, if one is applying for a visa or a study or work permit for the first time and the biometrics are no longer valid, they can go to an official biometrics collection service point.



Getting one’s fingerprints can also be done online.



In some cases, some provide forms that are printable and where one can capture the fingerprint requested by the system.



Taking one’s photo obviously can easily be done online. Some online payment apps, for instance, make it a prerequisite for verification, aside from the submission of copies of their valid government IDs.



Applicants have their photos submitted or taken using a system provided, and then require the submission of  a video of the applicant holding their IDs.



Given the advances in technology that are available for our use these days, many things can be accomplished without having to go out of one’s home.



To a greener recovery



A healthy world equals a healthy population.



According to the World Health Organization, healthier environments could prevent disease by up to a quarter, while globally, 71 percent of citizens believe that climate change is as serious as COVID-19.



This World Environmental Health Day, everyone is encouraged to work towards a healthier and greener recovery from the pandemic.



With most of us staying at home, now is the best time to adopt certain practices for a more sustainable lifestyle.



A report from major life insurer Allianz PNB Life noted that the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and face shields, has increased waste and pollution.



Imagine all those used masks and shields that are being thrown away.



Cutting back on waste is not impossible. The report revealed that organizations like Green Antz, Green Haven, and The Plaf turn waste into construction materials.



They also offer pickups or have designated drop-off points to make recycling from home easier.



The report also emphasized that composting goes hand-in-hand with managing non-biodegrable trash.



As home cooking and healthy eating, and may I say home deliveries, make a comeback, households produce more food waste, which is already part of the world’s most abundant kind of waste.



Recycling may not be as daunting even for the inexperienced. It revealed that groups like Bokashi.Pinoy simplify composting, even for urban residents who do not have their own gardens.



The same report mentioned that cycling reduced traffic and carbon emissions, provides good exercise, and saves money on fuel and maintenance in the long run.



A number of people have turned to cycling since public transportation has been hard hit by several lockdowns and strict health protocols.



As a result, more cities have become bike-friendly for their residents. There is also Allianz Ride Safe, which aims to promote healthy and sustainable cycling culture among Filipinos.



According to Allianz CEO Alexander Grenz, the pandemic has pushed more and more Filipinos to get insurance, but the company also strives to meet that demand while balancing it with working for a more sustainable future.



 



 



                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3


                              

Consumers were cautiously optimistic while businesses turned gloomy in the third quarter, as pandemic uncertainties pers...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019


                              

Quezon City raised the highest locally sourced revenues (LSRs) among all cities in the Philippines during the fiscal year...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale


                              

The SEC has approved Petron's P50-billion bond program that the company may issue in one or more tranches within three...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Budget deficit swells 3-fold to P121 billion in August
                              


                              

The government's budget shortfall widened to P121 billion in August, three times more than the P40-billion deficit a year ago, as spending for COVID-19 measures, including social amelioration, increased following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have met the enemy
                              


                              

Pogo, the thinker, said: "We have met the enemy, and he is us."

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Businesses turn pessimistic in Q3
                              


                              

Businesses turned pessimistic in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of optimistic sentiment while the outlook of Filipino consumers remained bleak in the third quarter amid the resurgence of COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Mobile number portability ready by end-September
                              


                              

Mobile network providers are ready to provide mobile number portability  services by the end of the month, but subscribers are advised of certain porting limitations at the onset.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DoubleDragon expands hotel footprint in Cebu
                              


                              

Property tycoon Edgar "Injap" Sia III, is expanding his business in Cebu with the addition of Hotel 101, which is targeted to be the biggest airport hotel in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Toyota launches P4.7 billion Batangas Vehicle Center
                              


                              

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.  has inaugurated the P4.7 billion Batangas Vehicle Center  which will streamline and ensure the timely delivery of vehicles, as well as enable the automotive firm to prepare for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
