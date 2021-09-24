Grab, Move IT form partnership

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle taxi company Move It has joined forces with Grab Philippines to offer its motorcycle taxi hailing services to more passengers through the Grab platform.

Grab will work with Move It to enable the booking of riders through Move It which will become available on the Grab app.

“Through this landmark partnership, we are confident that many Filipinos will experience and enjoy its many benefits, and we are hopeful that the bike-hailing industry will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” Move It president and CEO Francis Juan said.

Under the partnership, both companies will work together to provide motorcycle taxi services to commuters and help improve economic activities across many industries and communities.

As mandated by the Department of Transportation and Communications and the motorcycle taxi technical working group (TWG), all fares reflected on the Move It tile in the Grab app will continue to follow the pricing matrix for the motorcycle taxi pilot with no additional fees.

Move It and Grab will also collaborate to help support the goals of the motorcycle taxi pilot by tracking and reporting relevant safety statistics and insights on motorcycle taxi.

The statistics and insights are seen to help lawmakers tailor their legislation approach for the motorcycle taxi industry in the country.

“Our customers and our riders will always be our top priority, and we are blessed to have an equal partner in Grab who will work with us to provide more Filipinos with greater access to motorcycle taxi services offered by Move It, enhance our safety and hygiene standards, and help accomplish the goal of the motorcycle taxi pilot by providing the TWG with the relevant statistics and insights on motorcycle taxi safety – aiding Congress in motorcycle taxi legislation,” Juan said.

Move It is one the three motorcycle ride-hailing firms allowed by the government to operate in its pilot study for motorcycle taxis.

“As we work toward gradually reopening our economy and building a stronger and more resilient future for our communities, we all need to work together and help one another. Our partnership with Move It is a hallmark expression of how transport stakeholders can come together for the common good, and we invite all companies to join us toward this mission,” Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz said.