Converge completes North Luzon fiber optic loop

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber broadband operator Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has completed its fiber optic loop in North Luzon which will ensure availability and stability of service in the region.

Converge said the completion of the fiber optic loop makes its high-speed broadband network in the region completely redundant.

A network is deemed redundant when it has alternate links or a back-up in its infrastructure that will ensure network availability in case there’s an interruption in one part of the network.

“We are happy to announce that our fiber network in the region is now completely redundant. This means if there should be a fiber break in the area, services will continue,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

“Amid the continued community quarantine restrictions and lockdowns, Filipinos consume more and more bandwidth at home for work, school, and entertainment. Thus, we aim to cater to the growing demand across the country, including North Luzon,” Uy said.

As part of strengthening its foothold in North Luzon, Converge said it is set to finish the total fiberization of Pangasinan and La Union this month as it reaches the major cities and municipalities in these provinces where broadband services are urgently needed.

Converge is also mounting a continued push for deepening its network in other parts of the region.

The company has started servicing 14 new cities and municipalities across Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Cagayan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and Quirino.

“We’re making good on our promise to connect the unserved and underserved areas in the Philippines. With this development, coupled with our Go National strategy in reaching Visayas and Mindanao, Converge is truly fiber-powering the country,” Uy said.

Converge has extended its coverage in the second quarter to an additional 53 cities and municipalities.