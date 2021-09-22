Globe, Quezon City government expands partnership

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is collaborating with the Quezon City government to provide a suite of internet and digital solutions to support the connectivity needs of local residents and learners.

The partnership includes the expansion of Globe’s GoWiFi and KonekTayo WiFi, as well as the activation of Globe Labs’ SMS API, School Bus WiFi, and Load Up services in the city.

“Quezon City is one of the biggest cities in the country both in terms of land area and population, so QC wields a lot of influence. We are glad to support the city’s transformation and its agenda because it can become a great example and a city that a lot of other cities would endeavor to become like and to copy and emulate the practices that they’ve put into place,” Globe president and chief executive officer Ernest Cu said.

“The success of QC in transforming digitally will be a very good symbol to show the country that it can be done even in a large city with millions of people like Quezon City,” Cu said.

A total of 1,000 GoWiFi access points will be deployed in several key establishments in Quezon City, an addition to the 2,000 existing and 1,000 newly on-aired access points.

The GoWiFi access points will be located in select hospitals, barangay halls, supermarkets, malls, police and fire stations, and coffee shops for wider access to QC’s E-Services hub.

QC E-Services is an online access to QC government services, making transactions contactless, easier, and faster.

KonekTayo WiFi, a fast and secure community WiFi, will also be expanded to more sites in the city.

Meanwhile, SMS API by Globe Labs, the company’s innovative developer community, enables the QC government to send OTP/ SMS notifications for its ID registration program and allow electronic payments to the city’s e-services hub.

Globe has also deployed school buses equipped with special antennas to various barangays that will provide internet connectivity to teachers and students from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, the Ayala-led telco has provided 176,000 data SIM cards for students and 17,582 data SIM cards for elementary school teachers in the city.

“As quickly as everything starts to become online – schooling, learning, transacting, and connecting, the local government of Quezon City is fortunate enough to be in partnership with Globe to aid our residents with solutions that can help them access the internet conveniently,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“We are grateful to partake in Globe’s mission to digitally equip every city in the country,” she said.