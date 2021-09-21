




































































 




   







   















T-bill yields down on strong demand
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Investors yesterday swarmed the auction for government debt papers before monetary policies here and abroad are reviewed – and, perhaps, adjusted – within the week.



The Bureau of the Treasury awarded in full P15 billion worth of Treasury bills (T-bills) to take advantage of the rise in demand for short-term securities.



The auction attracted P72.51 billion in bids, oversubscribing the sale by roughly five times.



The Treasury awarded all of the 91-day T-bills on offer at a rate of 1.07 percent, down by 0.8 basis point from last week. Bids for the three-month issue quadrupled to P21.62 billion.



The agency also made a full award for the programmed P5 billion in 182-day T-bills with a yield of 1.389 percent, less than 1.3 bp from the prior auction. Demand for the debt papers maturing in six months exceeded five times the offer at P26.47 billion.



Also, the Treasury sold all of the P5 billion in 364-day T-bills it auctioned as the rate slipped by 0.7 bp to 1.597 percent and bids climbed nearly five times to P24.42 billion.



Investors are now making last minute purchases of government securities with the assumption that monetary policies may be adjusted this week, especially abroad.



The US Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet from Sept. 21 to 22 in what is looking like a programming of when the Federal Reserve will lift monetary support.



“Investors will monitor the Fed’s decision on when monetary support will be relaxed, as this may be discussed and even concluded in the upcoming FOMC meeting. We don’t see that asset purchases in the US will be changed anytime soon, but market signals point to a tapering before the year ends,” a trader told The STAR.



On the domestic front, investors will monitor the Monetary Board meeting set on Sept. 23. However, market consensus points to the central bank’s policy-setting body keeping interest rates at record lows.



The Treasury looks to borrow P250 billion from domestic investors in September via the sale of P175 billion in Treasury bonds and P75 billion in T-bills.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Makabayan bloc files 'Tax the Rich' bill
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makabayan bloc files 'Tax the Rich' bill


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to impose additional taxes on the “super rich” has been filed in the House of Representatives...

                                                         


      

         

            
