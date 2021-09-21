DoubleDragon added to FTSE global equity index

MANILA, Philippines — DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property company chaired by tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, made its debut at the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS).

“We are pleased to be included in one of the most reputable and recognized global equity indices in the world. This FTSE Global index inclusion will further inspire DoubleDragon to solidify the company’s fundamentals for the benefit of all its stakeholders,” Sia said.

FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework and is used by many top equity investment fund managers globally.

Sia said the inclusion in the FTSE GEIS is “a notable recognition of the company in the international capital markets, thereby increasing DoubleDragon’s visibility among both domestic and global investors.”

He said this marks another feat for DoubleDragon.

”2021 is indeed a milestone year for DoubleDragon, as for the first time in its short history, DoubleDragon has significantly boosted both its cash and equity position with the recent P14.7 billion REIT listing and the P3.97 billion CentralHub equity partnership with Jollibee,” Sia said.

For this year, DoubleDragon will end with 1.2 million square meters completed gross floor area and will make the company one of just a very few companies in the Philippines that owns a portfolio of prime and appreciating hard assets exceeding one million square meters or 10.76 million square feet of completed GFA.

“Total equity at P61.03 billion is one of the highest among other listed companies of its incorporation age and profile. On the other hand, DoubleDragon’s net debt to equity ratio is among the lowest and healthiest with net D/E of only 0.58 times,” said DoubleDragon chief investment officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini.