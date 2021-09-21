




































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Converge ADRs to be traded in US markets
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Shares of publicly listed fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. will soon be traded over-the-counter (OTC) in the US financial markets in the form of unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



Converge chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy said the development opens up another channel for US investors to invest into the company’s shares.



“This signals the confidence of an increasing number of investors in the continued strong growth of the company as we continue to reach the unserved and unserved areas in the Philippines,” Uy said.



An ADR is a negotiable security that represents securities of a foreign company and allows its shares to trade in the US financial markets.



An unsponsored ADR is issued by a depositary bank without the involvement, participation or consent of the foreign company it represents ownership in.



ADRs represent an easy and liquid way for US investors to own foreign stocks.



Converge said a total of 50 million American depositary shares (ADS) were registered for a maximum offer price of $5 each or a total aggregate offering price of $2.5 million, or approximately P125 million.



Converge ADRs will be traded OTC in the US financial markets under the symbol CVGYY.



“The trust and confidence of our investors in Converge make us work harder towards achieving our goal of providing world-class fiber broadband connectivity to majority of Filipinos. We remain committed to covering 55 percent of Philippine households by 2025,” Converge president Maria Grace Uy said.



Converge joined the 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange Index last Aug. 16 after qualifying for early inclusion.



The PSEi member firms represent the country’s most stable and most valuable companies.



The company was also included in the highly watched Financial Times Stock Exchange Global Equity Index Series under the Small Cap Index last Sept. 17.



Converge was the only Philippine company added in the FTSE GEIS’ Small Cap Index in the latest review.



As of end-June, Converge has reached over 8.3 million Filipino homes, or 32.5 percent of the total households in the country.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

