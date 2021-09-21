




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
DA partners with Landbank, Go Negosyo for inclusive agribusiness
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DA partners with Landbank, Go Negosyo for inclusive agribusiness
Dar
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines and Go Negosyo to promote financial inclusivity and accessibility of local agribusinesses.



Agriculture Secretary William Dar signed a memorandum of agreement with Landbank and Go Negosyo for the promotion of inclusive growth through financial inclusivity and accessibility of agriprenuers, farmers, and fishers mentored under the Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP).



KAMMP is a mentoring program aimed at nurturing and sustaining agribusiness in the country through coaching and mentoring. It is implemented through collaborations with various government entities including the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute.



The partnership is aimed at sustaining and scaling up local agribusinesses and opening more economies in the new normal.



“Through a virtual ceremonial signing, the three institutions committed to continue to support and provide innovations for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and improve the lives of the Filipino people amidst the challenges of the COVID-19,”the DA said.



Dar, who served as a KAMMP mentor, pledged his full support to the initiative, stressing the need to multiply and promulgate MSMEs in the agriculture sector.



“Agripreneurship unleashes the potential of Philippine agriculture to make it more resilient and continue to be a dependable contributor to the economy. We need to promote more agripreneurship under the new normal environment,” Dar said.



He said the DA would continue to seek better ways and innovate to transform food producers into agripreneurs and populate the agribusiness ecosystem.



The DA will continue to identify ideas and projects that support agripreneurship despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.



Dar also vowed to cover more ground to expand the services of the government to more farmers and fishers.



For his part, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion said one of the goals of the initiative is to open the economy and enable it to co-exist with COVID-19.



“If we can do that, the future of the Philippines will be bright. I am optimistic with what we are doing right now,” Concepcion said.



Landbank president Cecille Borromeo said the financial institution has continuously designed credit windows and financial assistance packages, custom-made for the needs of agriculture to widen credit access of farmers, fishers and MSMEs.



“We will continue with our designated role, by providing accessible and credible credit assistance and pursue a perfect synergy of pursuing purposive initiatives in the time of the pandemic,” Borromeo said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
                                                      LANDBANK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makabayan bloc files 'Tax the Rich' bill
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makabayan bloc files 'Tax the Rich' bill


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to impose additional taxes on the “super rich” has been filed in the House of Representatives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% &mdash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% — DOF


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government recorded higher excise tax collection from cigarettes in the first seven months of the year, with two Big Tobacco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Distracted leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fitch Solutions issued a brief analysis last September 10 expressing concern Duterte’s administration will be distracted by politics as we approach our presidential election season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Banker extraordinaire
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last Sept. 16, Ramon Sy, one of Philequity’s directors, passed away. Ramon was an extraordinary banker who was revered by his peers and loved by his employees.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
US investors could soon have another option to invest in Converge ICT Solutions Inc. as the internet provider announced that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation seen climbing to 4.4%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation seen climbing to 4.4%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Global Source Partners raised its 2021 inflation forecast to 4.4 percent from the original target of 4.1 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Farmers see continued drop in palay prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Farmers see continued drop in palay prices


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice are seen to further drop in the coming months, according to a farmers’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya to accelerate Pinoys&rsquo; digital adoption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PayMaya to accelerate Pinoys’ digital adoption


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Voyager Innovations Inc., through its financial technology arm PayMaya Philippines, is poised to further accelerate digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Excise tax collections from tobacco up 31%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Excise tax collections from tobacco up 31%


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Excise tax collections from tobacco products went up more than 31 percent to P83 billion in the seven months to July from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks slip ahead of US Fed meet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks slip ahead of US Fed meet


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Share prices slipped anew yesterday, taking the cue from regional markets which tumbled on recent US Federal Reserve statements...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with