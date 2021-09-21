DA partners with Landbank, Go Negosyo for inclusive agribusiness

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines and Go Negosyo to promote financial inclusivity and accessibility of local agribusinesses.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar signed a memorandum of agreement with Landbank and Go Negosyo for the promotion of inclusive growth through financial inclusivity and accessibility of agriprenuers, farmers, and fishers mentored under the Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP).

KAMMP is a mentoring program aimed at nurturing and sustaining agribusiness in the country through coaching and mentoring. It is implemented through collaborations with various government entities including the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute.

The partnership is aimed at sustaining and scaling up local agribusinesses and opening more economies in the new normal.

“Through a virtual ceremonial signing, the three institutions committed to continue to support and provide innovations for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and improve the lives of the Filipino people amidst the challenges of the COVID-19,”the DA said.

Dar, who served as a KAMMP mentor, pledged his full support to the initiative, stressing the need to multiply and promulgate MSMEs in the agriculture sector.

“Agripreneurship unleashes the potential of Philippine agriculture to make it more resilient and continue to be a dependable contributor to the economy. We need to promote more agripreneurship under the new normal environment,” Dar said.

He said the DA would continue to seek better ways and innovate to transform food producers into agripreneurs and populate the agribusiness ecosystem.

The DA will continue to identify ideas and projects that support agripreneurship despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.

Dar also vowed to cover more ground to expand the services of the government to more farmers and fishers.

For his part, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion said one of the goals of the initiative is to open the economy and enable it to co-exist with COVID-19.

“If we can do that, the future of the Philippines will be bright. I am optimistic with what we are doing right now,” Concepcion said.

Landbank president Cecille Borromeo said the financial institution has continuously designed credit windows and financial assistance packages, custom-made for the needs of agriculture to widen credit access of farmers, fishers and MSMEs.

“We will continue with our designated role, by providing accessible and credible credit assistance and pursue a perfect synergy of pursuing purposive initiatives in the time of the pandemic,” Borromeo said.