SingHealth, Temasek Foundation launch training program

MANILA, Philippines — SingHealth and Temasek Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Health and University of the Philippines Manila, launched a training program to enhance knowledge on pandemic management.

The year-long program supported by Temasek Foundation will see Singapore’s largest public healthcare group, SingHealth, work with 200 healthcare leaders to enhance healthcare management capabilities, clinical governance and pandemic management in hospitals and healthcare institutions in the Philippines.

Participating institutions include the University of the Philippines Manila, De la Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute, AC Health and Mount Grace Hospitals Inc., among others.

Professor Michael Tee, Vice Chancellor, University of the Philippines Manila said, “Covid-19 has brought about many new challenges to our healthcare systems. This pandemic knows no boundaries and we recognize engaging with our vast network of healthcare leaders from the region will be beneficial for all of us as we have become “a global community.”

To this end, we are thankful for these five days of webinar as a platform to exchange ideas our partners SingHealth and Temasek from Singapore.”

The program will be held online from Sept. 20 to 24. It will cover topics such as healthcare leadership in the new normal, pandemic management and response, business continuity planning, as well as leveraging technology and innovation during a pandemic.

Graduates of the program will form an alumni network that will go on to train more participants locally, allowing more healthcare professionals and institutions to benefit from this knowledge exchange.