




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Government defers CBK power plant privatization
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government is pushing back the privatization of the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) hydroelectric power plant (HEPP) to focus first on the sale of another hydropower plant under Independent Power Producer (IPP). The Asian Development Bank has completed the study on the privatization options for the CBK HEPP, according to Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) president and CEO Irene Joy Besido-Garcia.



The study covers the setting of the minimum bid price for the asset, among others.



“They presented to us the study. However, the focus now is really to privatize the Casecnan Multi-Purpose Project (CMPP) first before we go into privatization of the CBK,” Besido-Garcia said.



In the 37th Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) Implementation Status Report, the Department of Energy said the privatization process for the CBK HEPP and CMPP would commence this year.



Originally, PSALM was eyeing to privatize CBK HEPP first before CMPP because the latter has a more complicated ownership structure.



PSALM, through the National Power Corp. (Napocor), only owns 60 percent of the Casecnan HEPP, while the remaining 40 percent is under the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).



However, the government has scheduled the sale of Casecnan HEPP first, with the recent concurrence of the Department of Finance and the Department of Energy.



The CMPP is covered by a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract between the NIA and the independent power producer CE Casecnan Water and Energy Company Inc., which sells the plant’s contracted energy of 228 gigawatt-hours (GWh) until April 5, 2022.



Under CE Casecnan, the plant started commercial operations in 2002 and will expire on Dec. 11, 2021.



The CMPP is covered by a power purchase agreement (PPA) between NIA and PSALM, wherein NIA will transfer 60 percent of the ownership of CMPP to PSALM by the end of the PPA.



To ensure its continued operations once it is turned over to the government in December, PSALM recently announced it would bid out next month a one-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the CMPP.



The ultimate plan is to pursue PSALM’s privatization of CMPP in 2022, consistent with the clear instruction in the EPIRA.



The CMPP is a combined irrigation and power generation project producing 165 megawatts (MW) in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija. The two runoff weirs and intake structures of CMPP constructed along the Casecnan and Taan Rivers in Peleway, Municipality of Alfonso Castañeda, Nueva Vizcaya.



Meanwhile, CBK HEPP is currently under an IPP administrator (IPPA) contract with CBK Power Co. Ltd. until Feb. 7, 2026. The IPP administers the plant’s contracted capacity of 797.92 MW.



PSALM is the agency mandated by EPIRA to handle the sale of the remaining state-power assets and the financial obligations of Napocor.



It reduces debts through the privatization of government-owned assets, collection of the proceeds and its effective implementation of its liability management program.



As of end-June, PSALM’s debts reached P367.9 billion, down by P14 billion. This consists of outstanding debts amounting to P267.4 billion and IPP lease obligations of P100.5 billion.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POWER PLANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The evil in a man’s heart
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Luke 6:45 says: “For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” In other words, if you want to know what a person really is, you simply listen to how he speaks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT unit secures digital bank license
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT unit secures digital bank license


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the digital bank license application of an affiliate of PLDT’s Voyager...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I watched the long-awaited reunion of the famous 10-year series “Friends.” Found it enjoyable.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Southeast Asian airlines may turn to courts for debt restructuring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Southeast Asian airlines may turn to courts for debt restructuring


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
More airlines in Southeast Asia may follow the steps of their peers in the region which turned to courts to restructure their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe puts up 1 million fiber lines ahead of schedule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe puts up 1 million fiber lines ahead of schedule


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has completed its target to lay one million fiber lines this year, three months ahead of schedule.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 External debt hits $101.2 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
External debt hits $101.2 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s external debt breached the $100 billion level after climbing by 4.3 percent to $101.2 billion as of end-June...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tourism receipts seen plunging 80% this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tourism receipts seen plunging 80% this year


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tourism receipts are expected to plunge anew this year as the country continues to struggle to control the pandemic amid the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF joins business groups in pushing economic bills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF joins business groups in pushing economic bills


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
To prompt the labor sector’s recovery from the pandemic, the Department of Finance has urged lawmakers to approve the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economists see BSP maintaining policy rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economists see BSP maintaining policy rates


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Economists expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low of two percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air travel shows signs of recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air travel shows signs of recovery


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Passenger traffic at the once-crowded Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main international gateway,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with