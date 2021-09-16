




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Hog inventory down 18% in Q2
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hog inventory down 18% in Q2
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s swine inventory stood at 9.64 million heads as of end-July compared to 11.74 million heads in the same period last year.
AFP  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s hog inventory fell nearly 18 percent at the start of July as hog production further declined in the second quarter.



Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country’s swine inventory stood at 9.64 million heads as of end-July compared to 11.74 million heads in the same period last year.



Swine population in both backyard farms and commercial farms declined by 11.8 percent and 29.8 percent, respectively, the PSA said.



Of the total swine population, 71.3 percent were raised in backyard farms while the remaining 28.7 percent were from commercial farms.



Western Visayas recorded the highest hog population with 1.18 million heads.



This was followed by Northern Mindanao with 1.13 million heads and Central Visayas with 1.12 million heads.



The three regions comprised 35.6 percent of the country’s total swine inventory at 3.4 million heads.



Meanwhile, total hog production was estimated at 406,066 metric tons (MT), liveweight. This is a 26.2 percent decline from the 550,017 MT, liveweight output in the same quarter last year.



The PSA reported that 10 regions in the country posted lower hog production with Central Luzon recording the largest decline at 77.1 percent to 23,952 MT.



Based on the latest ASF zoning map of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the majority of the provinces in Central Luzon remain in the red zone or remain infected with African Swine Fever.



In contrast, Central Visayas was the top producer of hogs during the quarter with a production of 55,152 MT, liveweight.



This was followed by Northern Mindanao and Western Visayas with 52,824 MT and 47,231 MT, respectively.



The three regions collectively shared 38.2 percent to the country’s total hog production at 155,207 MT.



Meanwhile, the average farmgate price of hogs upgraded for slaughter during the quarter was P164.71 per kilo, liveweight.



This was 51.6 percent higher than the previous year’s same quarter average farmgate price of P108.66 per kilo, liveweight.



The highest farmgate price was recorded in April at P167.11 per kilo, liveweight, while the lowest was in June at P160.94 per kilo, liveweight.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOG
                                                      PSA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Yan lang talaga ang kaya ko’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sorry na lang daw, the President said. Yan lang talaga ang kaya niya in controlling the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remittances, a lifeline for many Filipino families, post slower growth in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remittances, a lifeline for many Filipino families, post slower growth in July


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Money sent home by Filipinos abroad continued to grow in July, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 America’s response to the demand for Phl independence
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We shift perspective to examine how the United States as colonial master responded to the final demand for independence by Philippine leaders.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't raises $866-M of new debt at maiden retail dollar bond sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't raises $866-M of new debt at maiden retail dollar bond sale


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government raised $866.2 million during its maiden retail dollar bond sale aimed at promoting financial inclusion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign appetite for Philippine debt returned in Q2 &mdash; ADB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign appetite for Philippine debt returned in Q2 — ADB


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign investors are back in the Philippine debt market in the second quarter.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Remittances on a roll, up for 6th straight month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remittances on a roll, up for 6th straight month


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from abroad climbed for the sixth straight month in July amid the continued reopening of economies hosting overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP tightens rules for payment systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP tightens rules for payment systems


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar anew for designated payment systems amid the surge in digital transactions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyberattacks soar in first half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyberattacks soar in first half


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Cyberattacks in the Philippines almost doubled to 4.88 million cases from January to June compared to only 2.46 million in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Share prices decline for 3rd session
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Share prices decline for 3rd session


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks declined for the third consecutive day, following other Asian bourses, as weak China data added to lingering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP remits P15 billion to national coffers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has transmitted P15 billion in dividends to the national coffers to boost the government’s war chest against the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with