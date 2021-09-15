Award of 3 port projects now in NEDA hands

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) hopes to award the unsolicited proposals for the development of the Iloilo, Davao-Sasa and General Santos ports before the end of the current administration.

“We are hopeful we should be able to or the government should be able to approve and award those three projects to the winning proponent. But of course we are all dependent on actions of NEDA ICC (National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee),” PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said in a press conference.

He said the unsolicited proposals submitted for the Iloilo commercial port complex by the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), for Davao Sasa port filed by Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., and for General Santos put forward by Kudos Trucking Services, are all pending with the NEDA for evaluation.

ICTSI and Kudos Trucking bagged the original proponent status (OPS) for their respective unsolicited offers last year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Logistics was granted the OPS for the Davao Sasa Port modernization in 2019.

“As far as all checklist of requirements for proposals, we have submitted that to the NEDA. But I guess as part of their evaluation, they seek clarification on certain documents,” he said.

Santiago said the last submission made by the PPA for the additional information requested by the NEDA on the unsolicited proposals was two weeks ago.

“As far as PPA is involved, ball is in NEDA’s court right now,” he said.

He said the PPA also continues discussions with the proponents.

“They have concerns the process has taken long and it might reach the election ban. We are thinking of discussing options because, as you know, if you’re familiar, we are going through port terminal management framework where we bid out terminals. I think we bidded out nine terminals. We’ve opened that up to them. That is another option for them. That is a faster option,” he said.

In the same event, he said the PPA’s income, cargo and container throughput continued to post growth despite the pandemic.

As of July, he said total income went up 8.58 percent year-on-year to P9.7 billion.

He said cargo throughput was up 20.27 percent year-on-year, while container throughput increased 15.35 percent year-on-year as of July.

“We anticipate that as we reach the last quarter of 2021, cargo traffic volume will still increase further as we approach the holiday season and also as we approach for next year, early part of next year, [there will be] heightened activities out of China in view of the Chinese New Year,” he said.