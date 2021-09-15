




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Lexus Car Maintenance weekend
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lexus Car Maintenance weekend
Lexus is offering a 40 percent discount on Lexus genuine (fully-synthetic) engine oil to all customers who will avail of PMS at Lexus Manila and other Lexus accredited dealerships ( Toyota Mandaue-South, Cebu; Toyota Davao City; Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga; Toyota Santa Rosa; and Toyota La Union) during the promo period from Sept. 16-18.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hard-working vehicles need to endure varying road conditions; extremes in ambient temperatures; and stop-and-go traffic. For an engine to operate at its best, it must be kept in tip-top shape. Following a periodic maintenance schedule (PMS) is vital for this, as is the use of genuine parts and lubricants during every service.







As an added bonus, customers will also receive an added discount if they avail of any or a combination of the following products:



•20 percent less on Lexus BactaKlenz service.



•20 percent less on UV lamp and air purifier bundle.



•10 percent less on UV lamp and air purifier if purchased separately.



The Japanese philosophy of hospitality affects everything Lexus does, including the five-star treatment you get with the brand’s personalized aftersales services. This is the Lexus experience, the embodiment of ‘omotenashi’ or Japanese hospitality. This customer-first philosophy continues to serve as a mission statement and solemn oath. Lexus is a benchmark of customer satisfaction. “We will treat each customer as we would a guest in our home,” is its mantra.



Book your PMS with us soon, and avail of this special offer crafted especially for you.



To learn more, visit the Lexus website at or visit our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @lexusmanila


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

