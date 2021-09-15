




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Late selling backpedals PSEi climb past 7,000
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Late selling backpedals PSEi climb past 7,000
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi flirted with the 7,000 mark earlier in the trading session only to tumble back again to close at 6,920.36, down 47.78 points or 0.69 percent.
Philstar.com  /  File Photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Stocks finished in the red anew yesterday as last-minute selling pulled down gains early in the session, with the main index breaking past the 7,000 mark.



The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi flirted with the 7,000 mark earlier in the trading session only to tumble back again to close at 6,920.36, down 47.78 points or 0.69 percent.



Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped, closing at 4,295.00, down 9.86 points or 0.23 percent.



Market breadth was negative, 121 to 70, while 54 issues were left unchanged.



“The local market briefly breached the 7,000 level, but gains were cut toward the end of the session and reversed on market-on-close selling,” said AB Capital Securities in a note.



“Net foreign buying persisted with P3.6 billion. However, excluding block sales, net foreign selling prevailed with P200 million,” it added.



Unicapital Research said stocks were relatively unchanged “due to the absence of fresh leads.”



Traders said the market would have to digest the new quarantine measures for Metro Manila.



The government announced yesterday that Metro Manila would be placed on Alert Level 4 starting Sept. 16, which will be the start of the pilot run of granular lockdowns. Under Alert Level 4, some activities will already be allowed. These include outdoor dine-in services in restaurants and eateries at 30 percent venue capacity and indoor dine-in services at 10 percent capacity.



Only those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STOCK MARKET
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors gave a lukewarm welcome to the Gokongwei family's real estate investment trusts (REIT) company

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 High cost of COVID treatments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For people who have or have had a kin hospitalized for COVID-19, one of the biggest worries is the scarcity of the prescribed medicines and if one is able to find what the doctor ordered, the shockingly prohibitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure spending of the Duterte administration inched up on an annual basis in July, but dipped considerably from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines is set to hold a month-long online sale to support the pandemic-stricken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Construction spending declines during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Construction spending declines during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The construction sector suffered a decline of about 44 percent to P276 billion last year as plans to put up new buildings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has ordered tobacco firms to attach the new internal revenue stamps on their products by Oct....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three of the country’s leading business groups have urged the Home Development Mutual Fund to offer penalty condonation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government improved its tax take from fuel marking by nearly 22 percent to P154 billion in the second year of the program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The average farmgate price of palay (unhusked rice) dropped by 2.8 percent in the first half of the year, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with