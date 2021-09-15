Late selling backpedals PSEi climb past 7,000

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi flirted with the 7,000 mark earlier in the trading session only to tumble back again to close at 6,920.36, down 47.78 points or 0.69 percent.

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks finished in the red anew yesterday as last-minute selling pulled down gains early in the session, with the main index breaking past the 7,000 mark.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped, closing at 4,295.00, down 9.86 points or 0.23 percent.

Market breadth was negative, 121 to 70, while 54 issues were left unchanged.

“The local market briefly breached the 7,000 level, but gains were cut toward the end of the session and reversed on market-on-close selling,” said AB Capital Securities in a note.

“Net foreign buying persisted with P3.6 billion. However, excluding block sales, net foreign selling prevailed with P200 million,” it added.

Unicapital Research said stocks were relatively unchanged “due to the absence of fresh leads.”

Traders said the market would have to digest the new quarantine measures for Metro Manila.

The government announced yesterday that Metro Manila would be placed on Alert Level 4 starting Sept. 16, which will be the start of the pilot run of granular lockdowns. Under Alert Level 4, some activities will already be allowed. These include outdoor dine-in services in restaurants and eateries at 30 percent venue capacity and indoor dine-in services at 10 percent capacity.

Only those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed.