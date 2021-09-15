PSALM to expand banked gas supply from Malampaya

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) wants to increase its banked gas supply from the Malampaya gas field by purchasing the allocation of government under Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC).

PSALM president and CEO Irene Besido-Garcia said she signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the late PNOC president Reuben Lista before his untimely passing.

“I signed an MOU with him where there is an agreement in principle to acquire the banked gas. However, the concern of PSALM is whether we can really draw on the banked gas. That’s the ultimate question there, whether PSALM can truly really get the banked gas,” she said.

“So, we agreed that they would have to coordinate with (the) Malampaya (consortium) to find out the feasibility of us actually getting the gas. The moment there is guarantee that PSALM can draw on the banked gas, that’s the time we will proceed to do the definitive agreement of the sale,” Besido-Garcia said.

“At the moment, we are still awaiting a confirmation from both PNOC and Malampaya on whether we can draw on the banked gas,” she said.

PNOC’s banked gas is equivalent to 97.67 petajoules (PJ), the remaining amount when it purchased from the DOE all the rights, benefits and entitlements of the banked gas in September 2009.

Since then, PNOC has been trying to monetize its banked gas, but offers received were below its target sale price.

The PNOC board earlier authorized the PNOC management to negotiate below $6.616 per PJ the price under the Ilijan gas-fired power plant’s gas and sale purchase agreement (GSPA).

In June this year, PNOC and PSALM signed an MOU and a non-disclosure agreement for the possible sale and purchase of the PNOC banked gas.

PSALM, for its part, has its own gas supply agreement with the Malampaya consortium pursuant to its own GSPA, Besido-Garcia said.

In 2013, PSALM withdrew 4.61 PJ for the llijan power plant, whose GSPA will expire in early 2022. The government would need additional fuel for the power plant when it takes over its operations since the build-operate-transfer contract will expire by July 2022.

Originally, the banked gas is the accumulated unused gas of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) llijan power plant amounting to 108.6 PJ because of the underutilization of the plant’s take-or-pay quantity within the period 2002 to 2007.