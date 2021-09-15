




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PSALM to expand banked gas supply from Malampaya
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PSALM to expand banked gas supply from Malampaya
Besido-Garcia
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) wants to increase its banked gas supply from the Malampaya gas field by purchasing the allocation of government under Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC).



PSALM president and CEO Irene Besido-Garcia said she signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the late PNOC president Reuben Lista before his untimely passing.



“I signed an MOU with him where there is an agreement in principle to acquire the banked gas. However, the concern of PSALM is whether we can really draw on the banked gas. That’s the ultimate question there, whether PSALM can truly really get the banked gas,” she said.



“So, we agreed that they would have to coordinate with (the) Malampaya (consortium) to find out the feasibility of us actually getting the gas. The moment there is guarantee that PSALM can draw on the banked gas, that’s the time we will proceed to do the definitive agreement of the sale,” Besido-Garcia said.



“At the moment, we are still awaiting a confirmation from both PNOC and Malampaya on whether we can draw on the banked gas,” she said.



PNOC’s banked gas is equivalent to 97.67 petajoules (PJ), the remaining amount when it purchased from the DOE all the rights, benefits and entitlements of the banked gas in September 2009.



Since then, PNOC has been trying to monetize its banked gas, but offers received were below its target sale price.



The PNOC board earlier authorized the PNOC management to negotiate below $6.616 per PJ the price under the Ilijan gas-fired power plant’s gas and sale purchase agreement (GSPA).



In June this year, PNOC and PSALM signed an MOU and a non-disclosure agreement for the possible sale and purchase of the PNOC banked gas.



PSALM, for its part, has its own gas supply agreement with the Malampaya consortium pursuant to its own GSPA, Besido-Garcia said.



In 2013, PSALM withdrew 4.61 PJ for the llijan power plant, whose GSPA will expire in early 2022. The government would need additional fuel for the power plant when it takes over its operations since the build-operate-transfer contract will expire by July 2022.



Originally, the banked gas is the accumulated unused gas of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) llijan power plant amounting to 108.6 PJ because of the underutilization of the plant’s take-or-pay quantity within the period 2002 to 2007.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PNOC
                                                      PSALM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors gave a lukewarm welcome to the Gokongwei family's real estate investment trusts (REIT) company

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 High cost of COVID treatments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For people who have or have had a kin hospitalized for COVID-19, one of the biggest worries is the scarcity of the prescribed medicines and if one is able to find what the doctor ordered, the shockingly prohibitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure spending of the Duterte administration inched up on an annual basis in July, but dipped considerably from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines is set to hold a month-long online sale to support the pandemic-stricken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Construction spending declines during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Construction spending declines during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The construction sector suffered a decline of about 44 percent to P276 billion last year as plans to put up new buildings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has ordered tobacco firms to attach the new internal revenue stamps on their products by Oct....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three of the country’s leading business groups have urged the Home Development Mutual Fund to offer penalty condonation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government improved its tax take from fuel marking by nearly 22 percent to P154 billion in the second year of the program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The average farmgate price of palay (unhusked rice) dropped by 2.8 percent in the first half of the year, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with