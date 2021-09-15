




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Coca-Cola supports community access to clean, safe water
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Access to clean water for handwashing continues to be very important in the Philippines’ campaign against COVID-19. For people in big urban centers, the safety of handwashing comes easy and without much thought as water flows freely on tap. But for some remote communities, people need to take risky and long journeys to collect water for their families.



Despite the country being surrounded by large bodies of water, the irony is that one in 10 Filipinos still do not have access to the water resources necessary to sustain simple activities like handwashing, cooking, and cleaning.



Coca-Cola Philippines, the country’s leading beverage company, is therefore taking seriously its commitment to make a greater impact on communities with its 2030 water strategy. Water stewardship has long been a business imperative for Coca-Cola, but the company aims to do more to increase water use efficiency in the production of its beverages and to help communities address local water resource challenges such as the availability of clean water.



Coca-Cola’s global 2030 Water Security Strategy focuses on three priorities involving operations, communities, and watersheds: Reducing shared water challenges around the world, enhancing community water resilience, and improving the health of priority watersheds.



Through its social investment arm, Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, the company is also giving back to the communities and nature with long-term water-driven initiatives. Since 2011, the Foundation’s Agos Program has coordinated with local partners in making safe water accessible to underserved communities.



In recognition of its industry-leading water management practices, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) – the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country – was recently awarded best in Water Resource Management by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) during its first Europa 2020 awards.



The citation for CCBPI’s intensive and comprehensive water efficiency programs, which it applies in the operations of all of its 20 plants, covers water-saving initiatives – smart design for optimal bottle washing, reducing unnecessary backwashing, recovering and reusing water for maintenance tasks – and its use of advanced technologies. The latter includes the company’s state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities that process used water to a quality that is viable for return to the ecosystem.



The company continues to strengthen its water efficiency in all of its bottling facilities. In 2020, this translated to a 31 percent decrease in absolute water consumption and an improvement in its water use ratio, or the amount of water used per liter of beverage produced. Its top performing plants in terms of water efficiency include its manufacturing sites in Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, and Bacolod.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COCA-COLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors gave a lukewarm welcome to the Gokongwei family's real estate investment trusts (REIT) company

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 High cost of COVID treatments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For people who have or have had a kin hospitalized for COVID-19, one of the biggest worries is the scarcity of the prescribed medicines and if one is able to find what the doctor ordered, the shockingly prohibitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure spending of the Duterte administration inched up on an annual basis in July, but dipped considerably from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines is set to hold a month-long online sale to support the pandemic-stricken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Construction spending declines during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Construction spending declines during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The construction sector suffered a decline of about 44 percent to P276 billion last year as plans to put up new buildings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has ordered tobacco firms to attach the new internal revenue stamps on their products by Oct....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three of the country’s leading business groups have urged the Home Development Mutual Fund to offer penalty condonation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government improved its tax take from fuel marking by nearly 22 percent to P154 billion in the second year of the program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The average farmgate price of palay (unhusked rice) dropped by 2.8 percent in the first half of the year, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with