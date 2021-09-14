ANI cited for green practices






































































 




   

   









Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — AgriNurture Inc. (ANI), the listed agro-commercial company of businessman Antonio Tiu, was cited in the 2021 Cicero Shades of Green Best Practices report of Oslo-based CICERO.



The report showcases best practices among global green bond issuers. ANI plans to issue 75 million euro green bonds in the European Union.



CICERO’s report helps investors by providing green, sustainability-linked financing frameworks and climate risk assessments of companies.



ANI was one of only two agriculture firms highlighted in CICERO’s report alongside Lantmännen, a Swedish agricultural cooperative.



“AgriNurture is a Philippine agro-commercial business focusing on sustainable environmental practices. The most significant investments are expected in the environmentally sustainable management of living natural resources category by investing in organic/sustainable plantations, using a combination of proven organic technologies and methods and without the use of new agricultural land. AgriNurture recently received a CICERO Medium Green shading with a governance score of Good,” CICERO said in its report.



ANI exports local fruits and vegetables to the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. It also has commercial activities in China, Hong Kong and Australia, with gross revenues of close to $100 million in 2020 despite the pandemic.



Last March, ANI obtained a medium green rating – a first for a Philippine company for the company’s “projects and solutions that represent steps toward the (company’s) long-term vision.”



Proceeds from ANI’s bond offer will be used to fund the company’s planned agricultural project expansion geared toward climate change adaptation, and to minimize its carbon footprint.



ANI’s projects include organic farming, energy efficiency, environmentally sustainable management of living natural resources and land use, clean transportation, and digital agriculture. These projects will position the AgriNurture Group to be carbon neutral by 2030 under Tiu’s GREEN2030 vision.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AGRINURTURE INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
