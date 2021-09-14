Global construction consultancy firm to improve Philippine real estate

MANILA, Philippines — Global construction consultancy Mace aims to improve the delivery and sustainability of real estate and infrastructure projects in the Phlippines as it brings its expertise to the region through its partnership with a leading South East Asia project manager.

Mace recently announced its partnership with Tenman Project Management (Tpm) to deliver program and project management, as well as advisory services for real estate and infrastructure clients in the region across public and private sectors.

Under the MaceTpm partnership, pm will be fully intergrated within Mace’s fast-growing Mace Consult business and its Asia Pacific jub.

In an email to The STAR, Mace CEO for Consult Jason Millett emphasized that as a global construction consultancy, Mace would bring the backing of a large international organization to the partnership, which will push the boundaries on how projects are delivered.

He said Tpm’s local expertise, through its Philippine workforce, would also benefit the partnership as the firm has been part of the team which delivered Philippine projects such as the Solaire Resort & Casino and the Marriott Widus Clark Hotel.

It has also worked on other projects in the region such as the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Venetian in Macau.

Millett said the partnership aims to unlock unlimited innovation potential in project and program management, using data and digital to transform outcomes for infrastructure, hospitality, leisure and mixed-use projects.

As the partnership between the two companies is still at a very early stage, Millett said there are no concrete projects in the pipeline yet for MaceTpm in the Philippines.

However, he said that they are targeting “opportunities in the healthcare, infrastructure, housing, education and data centers sectors, building on Tpm’s existing footprint in the Philippines.”

“Our immediate opportunities are Clark International Airport and Hann Lux Integrated Resort, transforming delivery with Tpm’s regional knowledge and Mace’s global expertise in modern methods of construction, project controls and health and safety on some of the world’s most iconic projects,“ Millet said.

Millett expressed optimism for opportunities in the Philippines once restrictions brought by the pandemic are loosened.