




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Global construction consultancy firm to improve Philippine real estate
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Global construction consultancy Mace aims to improve the delivery and sustainability of real estate and infrastructure projects in the Phlippines as it brings its expertise to the region through its partnership with a leading South East Asia project manager.



Mace recently announced its partnership with Tenman Project Management (Tpm) to deliver program and project management, as well as advisory services for real estate and infrastructure clients in the region across public and private sectors.



Under the MaceTpm partnership, pm will be fully intergrated within Mace’s fast-growing Mace Consult business and its Asia Pacific jub.



In an email to The STAR, Mace CEO for Consult Jason Millett emphasized that as a global construction consultancy, Mace would bring the backing of a large international organization to the partnership, which will push the boundaries on how projects are delivered.



He said Tpm’s local expertise, through its Philippine workforce, would also benefit the partnership as the firm has been part of the team which delivered Philippine projects such as the Solaire Resort & Casino and the Marriott Widus Clark Hotel.



It has also worked on other projects in the region such as the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Venetian in Macau.



Millett said the partnership aims to unlock unlimited innovation potential in project and program management, using data and digital to transform outcomes for infrastructure, hospitality, leisure and mixed-use projects.



As the partnership between the two companies is still at a very early stage, Millett said there are no concrete projects in the pipeline yet for MaceTpm in the Philippines.



However, he said that they are targeting “opportunities in the healthcare, infrastructure, housing, education and data centers sectors, building on Tpm’s existing footprint in the Philippines.”



“Our immediate opportunities are Clark International Airport and Hann Lux Integrated Resort, transforming delivery with Tpm’s regional knowledge and Mace’s global expertise in modern methods of construction, project controls and health and safety on some of the world’s most iconic projects,“ Millet said.



Millett expressed optimism for opportunities in the Philippines once restrictions brought by the pandemic are loosened.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CONSTRUCTION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over half of Philippine chief executives are unhappy with the national government’s vaccine rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Land REIT to debut on Tuesday at PSE
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors gobbled up the Gokongwei Group’s soon-to-list real estate investment trust, RL Commercial REIT Inc., the country’s largest REIT initial public offering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC warns public vs dealing with unregistered foreign firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC warns public vs dealing with unregistered foreign firms


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators warned the public against conducting business with unregistered foreign companies and entities to avoid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ foreign reserves rose in August, boosted by new Special Drawing Rights from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL: From SEC rehab to New York court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL: From SEC rehab to New York court


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is many things to many people, both a boon and a bane, depending on which periods in its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pre-election tensions may derail Philippine recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pre-election tensions may derail Philippine recovery


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pre-election tensions may derail policymaking and reforms, further hampering the country’s recovery from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine dollar reserves climb to $108.05 billion in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine dollar reserves climb to $108.05 billion in August


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The reserve asset fund created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide additional global liquidity amid the pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks slip on lackluster trades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks slip on lackluster trades


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With no strong catalyst to move the market, local stocks ended almost flat yesterday on lackluster trades, while most Asian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 T-bill rates end mixed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
T-bill rates end mixed


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Treasury bill rates moved sideways in yesterday’s oversubscribed auction for the P15 billion T-bills on sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with