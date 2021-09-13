




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Investments in airports seen re-emerging
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Investments in airports could see a resurgence after interests softened over the past year and a half, primarily due to the aviation sector’s descent as a result of the pandemic.



Local infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) remains on the lookout for an airport investment, while a number of other companies have placed their bets on operating the country’s regional airports.



Aviation think tank CAPA-Center for Aviation said the past year and a half has witnessed little activity in the airport mergers and acquisitions (M&A) arena, which is expected with so much uncertainty in the business.



It said the period has been the quietest known for airport M&A transactions since the early 1990s for obvious reasons.



“Investors with a penchant for airports couldn’t be blamed for walking away from a business where the ultimate customer base – the passenger – collapsed by up to 99 percent, along with most of the auxiliary revenue streams, where uncertainty abounds, and where its future prospects are at the whim of ultra-cautious governments,” it said in a report.



“In the Philippines, while the $14 billion new airport project backed by San Miguel Corp. is going ahead at Manila, another new airport that would have been developed by a Chinese operator has been put on hold, while a new developer may be sought or not. Ten years ago, and as crazy as it sounds, both airports would probably have gone ahead. Today, the government must be wondering instead how long it can get away with enlarging the creaking Ninoy Aquino airport,” CAPA said.



Nonetheless, CAPA said there remains a wide range of airports which are publicly or privately owned that could become targets for investors in the coming months and years.



Locally, MPIC is among those who have expressed interest to take the risks in the airport business.



MPIC was part of a consortium of conglomerates that earlier sought to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Negotiations between the government and consortium, however, was terminated last year after more than two years of review and discussions.



At present, the company is studying the possibility of submitting a bid for the development of the Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA) project in partnership with the provincial government of Cavite.



“We’re still very interested in investing in airports,” MPIC vice president for business development Karim Garcia said.



Garcia said MPIC, however, expects that reduced capacity, as well as volatile traffic volumes would be a reality, especially in the earlier years of recovery.



“A lot of the assets would have been mothballed, so you probably have to have other repex (replacement expenditure). You’ve got to look at your staffing because you have returning staffing and maybe more flexible time is needed,” Garcia said.



“You’ve got increased expenses in ORAT (operational readiness activation and transition), and even down to the basic, (you have to look at) what generates revenues in an airport, whether aeronautical or non-aeronautical revenues,” he said.



Garcia said aeronautical revenues, which are driven by passengers, is going to be reduced and volatile, while for non-aeronautical revenues, many concessions would have to be re-tendered and yields will be lower.



“And then you have to look at the mix between retail, food, beverage and car park given the reduced passenger traffic,” he said.



“In terms of financial, you probably have increased repex. A lot of these airports today have high debt to EBITDA levels so you’ll have to work with lenders for debt sculpting. And I think one of the things we’ll all have to realize is, as we value these airports for investment, your WACC (weighted average cost of capital) is going to have to increase rather than come down to take into account the added risk of the environment, not just because of the pandemic, but there’s other existential threats to airports such as climate change,” Garcia said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

