PSALM to bid out 1 year contract for Casecnan project

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) will bid out next month a one-year contract to operate and maintain the Casecnan Multi-Purpose Project (CMPP) to ensure its continued operations once it is turned over to the government in December.

PSALM secured board approval to undertake the public bidding for the operations and maintenance (O&M) for the 165-megawatt (MW) CMPP.

With the approval, PSALM was also authorized to immediately commence the bidding process with an invitation to bid published on Sept. 16, a pre-bid conference on Sept. 24, and deadline and opening of bids on Oct. 12.

The board approval comes after the National Irrigation Administration agreed to allow PSALM to be the one to procure the operation and maintenance service contract (OMSC) and the concurrence of the Department of Finance and the Department of Energy that the procurement will be pursuant to Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

PSALM said the objective is for the O&M contract to begin on Nov. 26 to give the O&M operator sufficient lead time to familiarize itself with the operations of CMPP and allow it to mobilize its personnel in preparation for the actual operation and maintenance beginning Dec. 11.

“The procurement of an O&M operator will ensure the continuous operations of CMPP upon its turnover from the CE Casecnan Water and Energy Co. Inc. to the government on Dec. 11. The engagement of an O&M operator will not only ensure the generation of energy beyond Dec. 11, but will also allow the continuation of the irrigation component of CMPP,” PSALM president and CEO Irene Besido-Garcia said.

The CMPP is covered by a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract between NIA and the independent power producer CE Casecnan, which sells the plant’s contracted energy of 228 gigawatt-hours (GWh) until April 5, 2022.

Under CE Casecnan, the plant started commercial operations in 2002 and will expire on Dec. 11, 2021.

The CMPP is covered by a power purchase agreement (PPA) between NIA and PSALM, whereby NIA will transfer 60 percent of the ownership of CMPP to PSALM by the end of the PPA.

PSALM said part of the procurement terms for the O&M is a set of water protocol that will guarantee that the irrigation component of the CMPP will continue.

NIA has been tasked to prepare the water protocol. The farmers that will benefit from the irrigation water to be sourced from the CMPP will not be adversely affected by the turnover of CE Casecnan of the CMPP to NIA and by the engagement of an O&M operator for the CMPP.

The ultimate plan is to pursue PSALM’s privatization of the CMPP in 2022, consistent with the clear instruction in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act.

The irrigation component of the CMPP will continue even beyond its privatization because it is a “run-of-river” type of plant with very limited impounding area. This means that the water from the reservoir will continue to flow into the plant’s powerhouse, down to the Pantabangan lake and into the irrigation channels.

NIA will continue its mandate of irrigating farmlands even if the CMPP is privatized by PSALM. Just like the water protocol that the O&M will have to adhere to, NIA will also draw up the water protocol that will become part of the terms of the privatization that will bind the new owner of the CMPP.

The CMPP is a combined irrigation and power generation project located at Sitio Pauan, Brgy. Villarica, Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija. The two runoff weirs and intake structures of CMPP constructed along the Casecnan and Taan Rivers in Peleway, municipality of Alfonso Castañeda, Nueva Vizcaya.

It provides 19 million kilowatt-hour of hydroelectric power per month to supplement the energy supply in the Luzon grid.

The CMPP also ensures continuous irrigation services to about 139,200 hectares of farmland in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan and Tarlac, amounting to 58.333 million cubic meters per month in accordance with the water protocol prescribed by the NIA.

PSALM is the agency mandated by EPIRA of 2001 to handle the sale of the remaining state-power assets and the financial obligations of Napocor.

It reduces debts through the privatization of government-owned assets, collection of the proceeds and its effective implementation of its liability management program.

As of end-June, PSALM’s debts reached P367.9 billion, a decline of P14 billion as the agency started the year with f P381.91 billion in obligations.

Of the total financial obligation, outstanding debts amounted to P267.4 billion while independent power producer (IPP) lease obligations stood at P100.5 billion.