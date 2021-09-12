




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
GCash adds more cash-in partners
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet GCash has expanded anew its network of merchants to reach more Filipinos nationwide.



GCash said it now has 60,000 cash-in partners, recently teaming up with nine more leading brands to establish additional cash-in kiosks at their branches.



These new partner companies include ExpressPay, DA5, Panalo Express, SouthStar Drug, Robinsons Supermarket, Shopwise, The Marketplace, Robinsons Easymart and No Brand.



“Our goal is to make Filipino lives better every day,” GCash president and chief executive officer Martha Sazon said.



“Our cash-in outlets is one of the essential solutions that GCash offers consumers, especially during the pandemic. With 70 percent Filipinos still unbanked, it’s always been our goal to expand our partner merchants to house more cash-in outlets all over the Philippines, making topping up GCash wallets accessible to more Filipinos,” Sazon said.



With more cash-in partners all over the country, GCash said users would have lesser trouble in finding the closest outlets to them.



Customers can also conveniently cash in their GCash wallets through top outlets such as SM, Palawan Pawnshop, Villarica Pawnshop, Mini-stop, Puregold, and Cebuana Lhuillier.



GCash said it aims to add more cash-in doors in the future, as it looks for more ways to best serve its customers while staying safe with more Filipinos shifting to digital wallets.



Aside from payments and money transfers, GCash has expanded its services to include savings, loans, insurance and investment.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

