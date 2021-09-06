




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PAL targets to 'exit' bankruptcy before 2021 ends
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 2:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PAL
The loss-making airline announced over the weekend that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that would see its debts slashed by over $2 billion and its fleet of aircraft reduced by 25%. At a press conference on Monday, Gilbert Santa Maria, company president, said the route to recovery that PAL has chosen is “unusual for aviation” and that “we don’t anticipate staying in the Chapter 11 process for very long”.
File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Beleaguered national carrier Philippine Airlines is hoping to exit bankruptcy protection before the year ends, with no additional job cuts expected and a reduced fleet size that will fly to and fro limited destinations as the pandemic continues to smash demand for air travel.



The loss-making airline announced over the weekend that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that would see its debts slashed by over $2 billion and its fleet of aircraft reduced by 25%. At a press conference on Monday, Gilbert Santa Maria, company president, said the route to recovery that PAL has chosen is “unusual for aviation” and that “we don’t anticipate staying in the Chapter 11 process for very long”.





“We will likely be out by the end of the year,” Santa Maria said. “The nice thing about Chapter 11 in the US is it’s transparent, so it’s predictable. And because it’s predictable, we have a high degree of confidence that this will be completed when we expect it.”



During the Chapter 11 process, which allows a financially-distressed company to continue operations while it restructures its finances, PAL would downsize its fleet to 70 from the pre-crisis count of 92, with some 22 aircraft — mostly wide-body planes — to be returned to lessors. Despite operating with a leaner fleet, Santa Maria said PAL will no longer shed workers after the company already reduced its headcount by 30% in mid-March.



At the same time, the carrier said Airbus agreed to either postpone deliveries of new aircraft or cancel some of the company’s orders in the next five years. Once the bankruptcy protection is over, PAL will borrow $150 million from new investors “to facilitate post-restructuring activities”.



“We started negotiating with vendors and creditors a year ago… and we’ve been negotiating with them in good faith ever since,” Santa Maria said.



The bankruptcy petition has been a long time coming for the flag carrier, which now operates 21% of pre-pandemic flights to 70% of its usual destinations. Dexter Lee, company chief planning and strategy officer, said demand is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic level “until 2024, 2025.” Revenues, meanwhile, are forecast to return to pre-crisis level “close to the back half of the decade,” Lee added.



Santa Maria said it took months of hard-nosed discussions with shareholders, aircraft lessors and banks before coming up with the pre-arranged restructuring plan. “We have basically re-assured them of our survival,” he told reporters.



The flag carrier's proposed restructuring is subject to approval by a court in the southern district of New York. The company will also complete a parallel filing at home under the Financial Insolvency and Rehabilitation (FRIA) Act of 2010.   



PAL’s decision to pursue a lender-supported restructuring comes at a time the Duterte administration is hesitant to rescue local airlines using taxpayers’ money. At this point, Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez, company chief financial officer, said PAL would welcome any help from the government, especially in raising the $150 million exit financing.



“We can never be really sure how this pandemic plays out. Having them (government) behind us post-Chapter 11 would definitely be something that we can explore,” Rodriguez said in the same news conference.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE AIRLINES INC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila’s elite, the Davao Group, and COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In hushed but angry voices, some of the country’s businessmen expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the jaw-dropping web of questionable COVID-19-related supply deals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Recovery? It’s complicated!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The risk of a protracted COVID-19 pandemic due to virus resurgence remains high and largely dependent on the vaccine rollout, according to the Monetary Board in a statement after their meeting last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
 Philippine Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States to pursue a lender-backed restructuring plan that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government approves another reclamation project in Pasay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government has allowed another reclamation project by Davao-based builder Ulticon Builders Inc. despite President Duterte’s recent public pronouncements he would no longer allow reclamation projects along...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 KKR to invest more in Philippine energy sector
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. is looking to pour in substantial investments into the Philippine energy sector as it moves to develop more clean energy sources.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 8990 Holdings appoints new president/CEO after sudden resignation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8990 Holdings appoints new president/CEO after sudden resignation


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Acting title or not, though, it seems like this resignation caught everyone by surprise, and left the board in a position...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL files for bankruptcy protection in the US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL files for bankruptcy protection in the US


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Will Lucio Tan be forced to dump the fourth crate of money into PAL’s bottomless pit of value?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge signs 3 billion-term loan with Landbank to fund fiber backbone network
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge signs 3 billion-term loan with Landbank to fund fiber backbone network


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
From a business perspective, the sooner that CNVRG connects a house, the more long-term profit the company can pull out of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lazada sees sustained growth as sales, orders double
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lazada sees sustained growth as sales, orders double


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lazada Philippines expects continued growth in sales on the platform this year as it looks to encourage more consumers to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation steady at 4% in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation steady at 4% in August


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rate of increase in consumer prices was likely unchanged in August as oil and food prices managed to ease further last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with