Business
                        
Philippines, rest of ASEAN face higher downside risks on Delta surge
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 6, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia face higher downside risks due to the Delta variant even as the global economy has been slowly emerging from the pandemic.



In its latest economic preview, market intelligence firm IHS Markit said ASEAN’s economic recovery this year has been significantly impacted by the renewed large-scale mobility curbs that disrupted manufacturing and further delayed boost in consumption.



“ASEAN region’s economic rebound in 2021 has been dampened by new waves of Delta, with further downside risks to the near-term outlook due to the escalating COVID-19 waves,” IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said.



This even as the central case economic scenario for 2021 remains positive as the world economy further reopens, led by the US, UK, rest of Europe and China.



Apart from the more transmissible Delta variant, the region is also struggling to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, leaving most of these economies more vulnerable in the near-term.



In ASEAN, only Singapore was able to achieve herd immunity at 80 percent, while Malaysia is trailing close at nearly 50 percent. The rest, however, are nowhere near their targets.



“There are considerable risks around how quickly vaccines can be deployed and how rapidly the pandemic will be brought under control in different ASEAN countries,” Biswas said.



“The key to sustained recovery is expected to be based on achieving much higher vaccination rates and consequent easing of the intensity of the Delta waves sweeping across the region,” he said.



While economic growth momentum is seen improving next year, Biswas emphasized that most ASEAN countries will face the medium-term challenge of fiscal consolidation.



This is due to the high level of government expenditure since 2020 as part of fiscal response which, in turn, led to huge jumps in debt-to-GDP ratios.



And while the region suffered its worst economic slump in decades, Biswas said ASEAN would continue to be one of the fastest growing regions of the world over the long-term period.



Total ASEAN economy is forecast to more than double over the next decade, increasing from $3 trillion in 2020 to $6.8 trillion by 2030.



Meanwhile, IHS Markit noted that recovery would likely be uneven across sectors, with industries such as electronics manufacturing, household consumer products, financial services and information technology likely leading the recovery.



On the other hand, tourism and air transportation sectors are expected to have a more gradual recovery path as international travel restrictions remain a major impediment in the near term.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

